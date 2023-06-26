Asian Americans to Rally Immediately After Historic U.S. Supreme Court Decision

News provided by

Asian American Coalition for Education

26 Jun, 2023, 15:28 ET

Date: Day of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on Students for Fair Admissions cases
Time: 12 PM12:30 PM
Location: Steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, 1 First Street NE, Washington, D.C., 20543
Watch online LIVE: https://m.facebook.com/groups/equaleducationrightsforall/

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asian American parents, community members and students, representing a coalition of organization, will rally at the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court at 12 PM the day of the release of the Supreme Court decision on the landmark cases of Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard University and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Continue Reading

The Supreme Court's decisions in these cases have far-reaching implications for the future of equal opportunity in higher education. The coalition, comprised of passionate parents and dedicated community leaders, has tirelessly fought to ensure fair treatment and equal access for Asian American students in the college admissions process. The decisions are seen as crucial steps towards ending discriminatory practices and fostering equal opportunities for all.

Expected participants include:

  • Yukong Mike Zhao, president of Asian American Coalition for Education
  • Chunyan Li, board member of Asian American Coalition for Education
  • Eva Guo, former board member at Students for Fair Admissions
  • Sam Yan, 80-20 Washington chapter president
  • Asra Nomani, cofounder of Coalition for TJ

Edward Blum, founder of Students for Fair Admissions, has been invited to join the rally.

The U.S. Supreme Court releases its order list at 9:30 a.m. at supremecourt.gov. Opinions are posted on the official website of the U.S. Supreme Court shortly after they are released at this link: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/slipopinion/22.

For 35 years, since Asian Americans first filed a civil rights complaint against Harvard in 1988, Asian Americans have been fighting for equal education rights in college admissions. In 2015, 64 Asian American organizations filed a historic joint civil rights complaint against Ivy League colleges. Since then, Asian American communities have mobilized to provide unwavering support to Students for Fair Admissions and its lawsuits against Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

SOURCE Asian American Coalition for Education

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.