Asian Games 2023 Post Event Analysis - Sponsorship Portfolio, Broadcasters, Attendance and Ticketing

29 Nov, 2023

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asian Games, 2023 - Post Event Analysis" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the event including a sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing. An analysis of the Asian Games 2023 sponsors is included and the estimated annual values are provided. Information regarding the events ticketing and attendance figures.

The Asian Games has broadcast deals across Asia, with South Korea having four different TV broadcasters in SBS, KBS, MBC and TV Chosun.

  • In India, Sony expect over 100 million viewers across the duration of the event.
  • In China, CCTV agreed a deal to broadcast the event, with audience numbers expecting to break previous figures.
  • The average price of an annual sponsorship deal for the 2023 Asian Games was $2.1 million.

The event has eight deals in place that the publisher estimates to be each worth over $4 million or more annually, with Tissot, Loong Air, CPIC, Alibaba Group, ICBC, China Mobile, China Telecom and Geely.

Tissot's $8 million-a-year deal is the largest on the Asian Games' roster, serving as the official timekeeper of the event. Prizes for medals at the 2023 Asian Games varied by country, with Singapore offering the most at $146,000, followed by Hong Kong with $127,800. South Korean athletes who win gold medals will gain 18 months exemption from military service, whilst Indonesian medal winners are offered a free house to be built on their land.

A detailed overview of the key facts and events which took place in China. The report identifies the major media and sponsorship players in the market, pinpoints the ticket prices on offer and well as looking into the sponsorship portfolio's of the Asian Games 2023.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

  • Executive Summary
  • Overview

2. Broadcasters

  • Asian Games 2023 Broadcast Breakdown in Asia
  • Asian Games 2023 Broadcasters Breakdown in Asia

3. Sponsorship

  • Asian Games 2023 Sponsorship Portfolio
  • Asian Games 2023 Sponsorship Portfolio Breakdown

4. Prize Breakdown

  • Asian Games 2023 Prize Breakdown

5. Attendance & Ticketing

  • Asian Games 2023 Attendance & Ticketing Insight


A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Tissot
  • Geely
  • China Telecom
  • China Mobile
  • ICBC
  • Alibaba Group
  • CPIC
  • Loong Air
  • 361 Sports Goods
  • DAS-Security
  • YTO Express
  • Wahaha
  • Hikvision
  • Canon
  • Monalisa Tiles
  • SenseTime
  • Robam
  • Y-Light
  • Yum China
  • Aux
  • Tasogare
  • XDF.CN
  • Panasonic
  • Ligao Holding Group
  • China Post
  • Nice Group
  • Yili
  • IQOO
  • Kuaishou
  • Kuka Home
  • Bornan

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dhqdzq

