Asian Games 2023 Post Event Analysis - Sponsorship Portfolio, Broadcasters, Attendance and Ticketing

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asian Games, 2023 - Post Event Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the event including a sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing. An analysis of the Asian Games 2023 sponsors is included and the estimated annual values are provided. Information regarding the events ticketing and attendance figures.

The Asian Games has broadcast deals across Asia, with South Korea having four different TV broadcasters in SBS, KBS, MBC and TV Chosun.

In India , Sony expect over 100 million viewers across the duration of the event.

, Sony expect over 100 million viewers across the duration of the event. In China, CCTV agreed a deal to broadcast the event, with audience numbers expecting to break previous figures.

The average price of an annual sponsorship deal for the 2023 Asian Games was $2.1 million .

The event has eight deals in place that the publisher estimates to be each worth over $4 million or more annually, with Tissot, Loong Air, CPIC, Alibaba Group, ICBC, China Mobile, China Telecom and Geely.



Tissot's $8 million-a-year deal is the largest on the Asian Games' roster, serving as the official timekeeper of the event. Prizes for medals at the 2023 Asian Games varied by country, with Singapore offering the most at $146,000, followed by Hong Kong with $127,800. South Korean athletes who win gold medals will gain 18 months exemption from military service, whilst Indonesian medal winners are offered a free house to be built on their land.



A detailed overview of the key facts and events which took place in China. The report identifies the major media and sponsorship players in the market, pinpoints the ticket prices on offer and well as looking into the sponsorship portfolio's of the Asian Games 2023.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

Executive Summary

Overview

2. Broadcasters

Asian Games 2023 Broadcast Breakdown in Asia

Asian Games 2023 Broadcasters Breakdown in Asia

3. Sponsorship

Asian Games 2023 Sponsorship Portfolio

Asian Games 2023 Sponsorship Portfolio Breakdown

4. Prize Breakdown

Asian Games 2023 Prize Breakdown

5. Attendance & Ticketing

Asian Games 2023 Attendance & Ticketing Insight



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Tissot

Geely

China Telecom

China Mobile

ICBC

Alibaba Group

CPIC

Loong Air

361 Sports Goods

DAS-Security

YTO Express

Wahaha

Hikvision

Canon

Monalisa Tiles

SenseTime

Robam

Y-Light

Yum China

Aux

Tasogare

XDF.CN

Panasonic

Ligao Holding Group

China Post

Nice Group

Yili

IQOO

Kuaishou

Kuka Home

Bornan

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dhqdzq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets