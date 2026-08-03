Asian Hall of Fame Uplifts Seattle with Founders Gala

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Asian Hall of Fame

Aug 03, 2026, 08:00 ET

Sold-out benefit inducts philanthropists Jerry and Charlene Lee

SEATTLE, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Interracial platform Asian Hall of Fame (AHOF) announced its Founders Gala on August 14, 2026, at the Washington Athletic Club. The black-tie benefit supports scholarships for the Women In Tech, Entertainment, Science & Sports Program. Former U.S. Ambassador to China and Washington State Governor Gary Locke will present Welcome Remarks. Inductee Hiro Yamamoto (Soundgarden), classical artist Maki Mae, and Derek Chinn will join Ed Roth (Goodwill Ambassador 2021) as musical guests. Molly Shen, Emmy Award-winning anchor of KOMO News, is Master of Ceremonies.

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Asian Hall of Fame Founders Gala will take place on August 14, 2026, at the Washington Athletic Club in Seattle.
Asian Hall of Fame Founders Gala will take place on August 14, 2026, at the Washington Athletic Club in Seattle.

Red Carpet Preshow begins at 4:30 p.m. with AHOF's signature St. John Rack, Louis Vuitton Purse Baskets, and Pop-Up Boutique. Inductee Kristen Lui customizes Build-A-Box with Chanel, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Cartier gifts. Red Carpet Ambassadors are Natalie Worthy (Miss Washington 2026), Amber Pike (Miss Washington 2025), Maricres "MarMar" Castro (Miss Washington US International 2021), and Amanda Hoang (Miss Bellevue USA 2023).

Dinner Program from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. highlights the induction of Seattle philanthropist Jerry Lee, an original member of the AHOF Founding Committee, and his wife Charlene Lee presented by Omar and Christine Lee. Established in 2004, AHOF became a nonprofit a few years ago and moved to Los Angeles. It has advanced over $4 million in community impact and championed 2,054 jobs, grants, and fellows of all racial and neurodivergent backgrounds.

Port Commissioner Sam Cho (Inductee 2023) will present Sapphire Awards to Jon and Bobbe Bridge and Mike Flood, representing Seattle Seahawks. Global Council Founder Mary Knell will present to Robert Chinn Foundation visionaries Karen Wong (Inductee 2022), Letitia Fong, Aaron Olson, Taylor Safstrom, and her husband Kevin Safstrom of Boeing.

Guests will receive souvenir stamp books, raffle tickets, and memoirs from Inductee Kim Thayil of Soundgarden. The benefit was made possible by Title Sponsors Melinda Rogers, TAO, Wells Fargo, Omar and Christine Lee, and Gobo Enterprises. AHOF does not fundraise through live auction, raise the paddle, or dessert dash.

ABOUT ASIAN HALL OF FAME
Established in 2004, Asian Hall of Fame strengthens interracial collaboration by advancing Asian and Indigenous legacy, and excellence for all. Its work advances Trauma Advocacy, Legacy Preservation, Workforce Development, and WinTESS (Women In Tech, Entertainment, Science & Sports). Contact: [email protected], (626) 600-9418. www.asianhalloffame.org.

SOURCE Asian Hall of Fame

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