Asian History Expands While Black History Contracts

New book by Dr. Michael Soon Lee explains why many states are expanding Asian history classes while Black history is being erased

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In his new book, "Beyond the Bamboo Curtain", Dr. Michael Soon Lee explains why white Americans are getting more comfortable with learning about the history of Asians in America while, in the past year, politicians in some 30 states have attempted to curtail the teaching of Black history.

Beyond the Bamboo Curtain - Book Cover Dr. Michael Soon Lee

In 2021 Illinois became the first state to require that Asian American history be taught in public schools and that number has grown to eight with Wisconsin being the latest in 2024. AAPIs (Asian American and Pacific Islanders) are the fastest-growing minority group in the country according to the 2020 census and are now 6.2% of the population. They are expected to grow to 10% by 2050.

Dr. Lee reveals how AAPIs achieved a great deal of racial equality thanks to the civil rights movement and why they have been granted "Yellow Privilege" which is almost as good as "White Privilege". Lee explains why Asian privileges include a median household income and educational attainment that exceeds all groups, including Whites. On the other hand, this diverse group has the largest wealth gap in America and is least likely to be promoted at work, despite having the highest level of education. They are also facing an increasing level of violence due to jealousy and envy on the part of other groups.

Lee's book also provides over 100 pages of significant events in AAPI history along with little-known Asians who have contributed to the country from doctors to sports stars to astronauts. This enables Asians and others to appreciate their 200+ years of experience in the United States and debunks the myth that all AAPIs are new immigrants who are more loyal to their country of origin than America.

About Michael Soon Lee

Dr. Lee is a professional speaker on diversity, equity, and inclusion and the author of nine books including "Cross-Cultural Selling for Dummies" and "Black Belt Negotiating". He was the first Asian American to earn the Certified Speaking Professional designation in the history of the National Speakers Association and has spoken over 1,000 times around the world to companies like Coca-Cola, Chevron, Boeing, and General Motors. Despite discrimination and having to sue for the rights others take for granted, his career includes being a motion picture producer and actor, dean of a university business school, chairman of the board of a credit union, award-winning real estate broker, and more. Email: [email protected] Phone: (925) 864-8848 Website: www.BehindTheBambooCurtain.com

SOURCE Michael Soon Lee