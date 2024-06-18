Asian News and Current Affairs Brand CNA Launches in North America

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia-based news and current affairs brand CNA has officially launched in North America.

CNA is a leading long-form documentary and investigative journalism channel focusing on in-depth reporting on social issues, human stories, and current events in Asia and beyond. It leverages more than 25 years of journalistic experience in reporting on global developments with Asian perspectives and brings unique in-depth reporting to North America at a time when global Asian influence is surging, and understanding Asia is more critical than ever.

CNA is currently available in North America through a curated edition of the CNA website and on YouTube. CNA will also expand its offerings in the coming months to include a free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel, offering viewers with award-winning content including:

Daily news updates from the Asian region on Asia Tonight and an in-depth look into developments from Greater China , Japan , and the Korean Peninsula on East Asia Tonight .

and an in-depth look into developments from , , and the Korean Peninsula on Acclaimed investigative documentary Insight that analyses topical issues impacting Asia and the rest of the world.

that analyses topical issues impacting and the rest of the world. Walk The Line, a documentary which features the treacherous route of Chinese migrants who entered the US illegally via its southern border in 2023, hoping to live the American Dream.

a documentary which features the treacherous route of Chinese migrants who entered the US illegally via its southern border in 2023, hoping to live the American Dream. Gold winner at the World Media Festivals, The Great Migration: A New Eden , that journeys over the course of a year with a team of highly trained and passionate specialists working together to move 3,500 birds, into Asia's largest bird park in Singapore .

, that journeys over the course of a year with a team of highly trained and passionate specialists working together to move 3,500 birds, into largest bird park in . Preparing For Dangerous Storms – Inside the People's Liberation Army, a three-part Gold winner at the World Media Festivals focusing on the world's largest army, The People's Liberation Army, to ensure technology, energy, and food self-sufficiency in China .

CNA Editor-in-Chief Walter Fernandez said: "As part of our efforts to grow our global audience, we are thrilled to introduce CNA to viewers in North America. With 35 correspondents across Asia, CNA offers timely ground reporting and nuanced analysis of Asia through its news bulletins and documentaries - helping a global audience to Understand Asia. Against the backdrop of AI fuelled disinformation campaigns, coupled with a worrying habit of news avoidance, having high quality and trusted media sources which the public and global decision makers can turn to is paramount. Not only has CNA consistently been ranked the most trusted source in Singapore but it has also won more than 540 international awards in the past decade for its outstanding content. We hope that audiences in North America will enjoy our diverse range of engaging content."

For its outstanding content, CNA has been conferred more than 540 international awards and accolades in the past decade, including at the World Digital Media Awards, AIB International Media Award, Asian Television Awards, New York Festivals, World Media Festival, and PromaxBDA Global Excellence Awards. In November 2020, the London-based Association for International Broadcasting named CNA 'Channel of the Year'; and two years later, CNA was named the global winner of the 'Best News Website or Mobile Service' by the World Association of News Publishers.

About CNA

CNA was established in March 1999 by Singapore's national media network Mediacorp and has correspondents in 15 major cities across Asia. It is also supported by 23 other bureaus in North America, Europe, and Africa.

CNA is a transmedia company where users can get content online, on TV, and radio, and via smart devices. It is also available on social and messaging services, such as Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Telegram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.

Named the most trusted news brand in Singapore for the fifth consecutive year by the Reuters Institute, CNA has grown from a local news channel to a global brand that serves over 94 million households and hotels in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Additionally, in the digital space, CNA's content is consumed by an average of 10 million unique visitors each month; and its YouTube presence has a combined 4 million subscribers and over 27 million views per month for its CNA and CNA Insider channels.

