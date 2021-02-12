Asian Pacific Island Author Releases New Novel Set In Hawai'i

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaii-born author and Associate Editor of LA Style Magazine, Jennifer Yasutake Stagner, is a graduate of Kaiser High School '92, Hawaii Pacific University (BA International Studies '97), and received her teaching license from Notre Dame College of Ohio. Her father, Joe Yasutake, was a local youth sports coach and organizer, most recently for Parks & Rec in Palolo until his retirement in 2008. Her grandfather, Yasu Yasutake, was a famous island boxer during the WWII era. Her father-in-law, Dr. Ishmael Stagner, published a host of works on Hawaiian Culture and the Hula; and his sister, Dorinda Nicholson, has also published several titles about her Pearl Harbor Survivor experience.

In the current global pandemic, homesick islanders throughout the Pacific, on the Mainland or abroad are eager for entertainment. Jennifer combines the cultural acumen and knowledge garnered from a career teaching History and English, with 20 years experience in the island hospitality industry. The result is an authentic glimpse into typical daily life for people in the islands: drenched with celebration, rubbing elbows with the underworld, a few trips to the beach, and teeming with romance.

Mahalo: A Love Story is available now on Amazon in paperback for Kindle. It should be available soon at local independent bookstores throughout the islands. Visit Mahaloalovestory.com for details about the book, ordering links, or for author bio/contact.

