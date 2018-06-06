Asian Paper & Tissue World Bangkok 2018 Opens its Doors

Over 100 exhibiting companies from 18 countries are all set to showcase their latest technologies and solutions on the show floor. Exhibitor profiles of industry suppliers range from paper converting machineries, tissue packaging machineries, stock preparation, bleaching chemical solutions to sanitary product OEM manufacturing and many more.

As of 1 June 2018, 1325 trade visitors from 77 different countries have pre-registered to visit the 3-day trade show.

Asian Paper & Tissue World Bangkok 2018 signals the first joined forces of two long-standing brands, each bringing with them over 20 years of success history and a diverse and robust pool of exhibitors and visitors. The combined synergies offer exclusive and invaluable business opportunities to all regional and international industry players operating in the sector of the Pulp, Paper, Tissue, Packaging and related industries.

Alongside the trade show is a 3-day conference featuring over 20 presentations under the theme of "Shaping Success: Strategies for Sustainable Growth in Paper, Packaging and Tissue".

Tissue is ascendant, and packaging boosted by evolving consumer habits. But what of other grades such as graphic and specialties? The conference will explore the factors which will determine paper's trajectory and how to optimise manufacturing resources to achieve sustainable growth and ultimately save costs.

President of TPPIA opening Asian Paper & Tissue World Bangkok Conference

Mr. Wichan Jitpukdee, the president of The Thai Pulp & Paper Industries Association (TPPIA), will deliver the opening address at the conference at 11am on Wednesday, 6 June, with a presentation entitled "Growth and Innovation: The Pattern for Thailand's Future". To sustain the industry, we need to keep up with technology and innovate throughout the value chain. This presentation will highlight what shapes the growth and the future of the paper industry in Thailand.

The conference will take place on the show floor and will be divided over three days, with one day dedicated to the Senior Management Symposium and two days to the New Applied Technology Sessions. As of 1 June, 75 delegates have confirmed their registration to the conference sessions.

Non-Woven Pavilion

For the first time, an entire pavilion dedicated to non-woven products will be featured on the show floor. Exhibitors in this industry segment hail from China's Fujian province and are leading OEMs and ODMs supplying a variety of products including household paper, adult and children's diapers, sanitary napkins and other types of products for at-home usage but also for away-from-home in healthcare and construction industries. The Non-Woven Pavilion is organised in collaboration with Fujian Sanitary Products Chamber Commerce

The exhibition will be open to trade visitors from 10am to 6pm on 6 and 7 June, and from 10am to 4pm on 8 June.

Asian Paper and Tissue World Bangkok 2018 is supported by the following industry associations:

The Thai Pulp and Paper Industries Association (TPPIA)

Australian and New Zealand Pulp and Paper Industry Technical Association (APPITA)

The Association of Indonesia Pulp and Paper Industries (APKI)

Chinese Taipei Paper Industry Association (CTPIA)

Indian Agro & Recycled Paper Mills Association (IARPMA)

Japan Technical Association of the Pulp and Paper Industry (JTAPPI)

Myanmar Pulp and Paper Industry Association (MPPIA)

Malaysia Pulp and Paper Manufacturers Association (MPPMA)

Technical Association of the Pulp and Paper Industry of Southern Africa (TAPPSA)

(TAPPSA) Vietnam Pulp and Paper Association (VPPA)

SOURCE Asian Paper & Tissue World