Asian Paper and Tissue World to Feature the First Non-Woven Product Pavilion in Collaboration with Fujian Sanitary Products Chamber Commerce

Set to take place at BITEC Bangkok, the Asian Paper and Tissue World 2018 will, for the first time, feature an entire pavilion specialized on non-woven products. Exhibitors in this domain hail from China's Fujian province and are leading OEMs (original equipment manufacturer) and ODMs (original design manufacturer) supplying a variety of products including household paper, adult and children's diapers, sanitary napkins and other types of tissues for use in the home, healthcare and construction industries.

Among others, this year's Asian Paper and Tissue World will welcome Fujian BBC Inc., the first enterprise in Fujian province to enter the hygiene product market, GT Paper Co., Ltd., one of the largest manufacturers of hygiene products, Insoftb (China), a company which integrates investment, R&D, design, production and sales to develop new product lines, and Jinjiang Dexin Paper Co., Ltd., a professional wet wipes and tissue paper manufacturer with its own R&D center and distribution channels. Other non-woven OEMs and ODMs represented at the Asian Paper and Tissue World are Fujian Hi-Create Intelligent Co. Ltd., Bannor Industrial Co., Ltd. and Tianjin Wholesome International Co., Ltd.

Companies exhibiting at the first-ever Non-Woven Product Pavilion are proud members of the Fujian Sanitary Products Chamber Commerce, a network of over 223 sanitary product businesses. They include 95 finished product manufacturers, 36 machinery producers, 48 raw material suppliers and 44 industry service providers. Together they play a leading role in innovating their respective niches and have established many successful partnerships both domestically and internationally.

"Nowadays, more and more companies are looking for ways to become more sustainable while maintaining quality of the products. The Fujian Sanitary Products Chamber of Commerce is a unique network of innovators from China who have decided to tackle this challenge and use their resources to innovate and come up with solutions. This is why we are thrilled to see the Fujian Sanitary Products Chamber of Commerce represented at this year's Asian Paper & Tissue World Bangkok present on the exhibit floor with its own pavilion, through which invaluable new contacts and business partnerships will result," said Agnes Gehot, deputy event director of Asian Paper & Tissue World, UBM Exhibition Singapore.

Asian Paper and Tissue World Bangkok 2018 is supported by the following associations:

The Thai Pulp and Paper Industries Association (TPPIA)

Australian and New Zealand Pulp and Paper Industry Technical Association (APPITA)

The Association of Indonesia Pulp and Paper Industries (APKI)

Chinese Taipei Paper Industry Association (CTPIA)

Indian Agro & Recycled Paper Mills Association (IARPMA)

Japan Technical Association of the Pulp and Paper Industry (JTAPPI)

Myanmar Pulp and Paper Industry Association (MPPIA)

Malaysia Pulp and Paper Manufacturers Association (MPPMA)

Technical Association of the Pulp and Paper Industry of Southern Africa (TAPPSA)

About Asian Paper - Established since 1992

Asian Paper is the largest ASEAN event serving the global pulp, paper, packaging and related industries. It gathers key industry players to meet face to face and discuss the latest innovation, industry trends and offerings of cutting-edge products and services through its exhibition and conference. The Asian Paper exhibition focuses on the Paper industry, covering the entire value chain, from pulp, chemical, adhesive, machinery, parts, converters to paper and packaging products and services across the three-day event.

About Tissue World - Established since 1993

Tissue World is the leading global event serving the tissue industry worldwide. With trade shows in Istanbul, Milan, Miami, São Paulo and Bangkok, it offers an integrated platform consisting of exhibitors, conferences and a magazine providing an unmatched offline and online place to do business, exchange ideas and learn, all year around.

About UBM

UBM Plc is the largest pure-play B2B Events organizer in the world. In an increasingly digital world, the value of connecting on a meaningful, human level has never been more important. At UBM, our deep knowledge and passion for the industry sectors we serve allow us to create valuable experiences where people can succeed. At our events, people build relationships, close deals and grow their businesses. Our 3,750+ people, based in more than 20 countries, serve more than 50 different sectors -- from fashion to pharmaceutical ingredients. These global networks, skilled, passionate people and market-leading events provide exciting opportunities for business people to achieve their ambitions.

