Asian World Film Festival Announces Dates, Opening and Closing Films, Special Programs, and Gala Awards Ceremony

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asian World Film Festival (AWFF), Los Angeles' annual celebration of Asian filmmakers, announced the dates and highlights of its highly anticipated 10th anniversary edition. Taking place November 13-21, 2024, the festival will showcase a diverse range of new movies and special programs and celebrate Asian cinema's legacy.

Opening night will feature the critically acclaimed Korean drama, "A Normal Family," while the Filipino romantic drama "Hello, Love, Again" is the closing film. Screenings will be presented at the Culver Theater, Culver City, November 13-20. A star-studded Closing Night Gala and Award Ceremony will be celebrated at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) complex November 21.

Georges N. Chamchoum, AWFF Executive Director, said "We have chosen 'heritage' as this year's theme to honor our first decade. This focus underscores AWFF's commitment to Asian cinema's rich past as well as its ongoing efforts to champion contemporary and emerging Asian film."

OPENING AND CLOSING FILMS

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Hur Jin-ho ("The Last Princess," "Happiness"), "A Normal Family" is a searing family drama that stars Sul Kyung-gu and Jong Dong-gun. Multi-layered yet accessible, the film was meticulously crafted in widescreen and premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival to critical acclaim.

The heartwarming sequel to Philippine box office phenomenon "Hello, Love, Goodbye," "Hello, Love, Again" reunites director Cathy Garcia-Sampana

("The Hows of Us," "One More Chance") with stars Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards. The filmmaker, actors, and other cast members will attend the screening at the film's festival debut.

MAIN PROGRAM - IN COMPETITION

AWFF's main competition program will showcase motion pictures submitted by Asian countries for the Academy Awards® Best International Feature Film and the Golden Globes® Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language categories.

At the Closing Night Gala, Snow Leopard Trophies will be presented for Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Cinematography. A Special Jury Prize and Audience Award will also be bestowed.

ASIAN VISION AND FOCUS ON PROGRAMS

AWFF 2024 will launch two new, noteworthy programs: Asian Vision and Focus On.

Asian Vision will showcase motion pictures that have screened at major, A-list film festivals or that have garnered significant international critical acclaim. It will culminate with a dedicated Asian Vision Best Film Award.

The Focus On program will screen new and classic films that explore the culture, customs, and traditions of a country or autonomous region. This year's program will center on Hong Kong, Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Taiwan, and Vietnam, with others to be announced.

SPECIAL HERITAGE THEMED ACTIVITIES

AWFF's heritage-themed activities will include a special tribute to legendary Chinese-American actress Anna May Wong (1905-1961). The festival will screen the 1924 groundbreaking silent classic, "The Thief of Bagdad," in which Wong co-starred. The motion picture is celebrating its 100th anniversary, and Wong's niece, Anna Wong, will be in attendance for a Q&A.

AWFF SPONSORS

The Asian World Film Festival is proudly sponsored by Aitysh Film, Pechanga Casino Resort, Panavision, Bruce Lee Foundation, Korean Cultural Center (Los Angeles), Korean Film Council (KOFIC) Taiwan Academy (Los Angeles), Hollywood Arab Film Association (Los Angeles), Vietnam Cinema Association (Hanoi, Vietnam), Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office, Beirut Film Association (Lebanon), AARP (California), Blackmagic Design, Emporium Thai (Los Angeles), NAMOO (Marina Del Rey), Jackson Market (Culver City) and Shin Beijing (Los Angeles), among others.

ABOUT THE ASIAN WORLD FILM FESTIVAL (AWFF)

Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2024, the Asian World Film Festival (AWFF) was founded by Kyrgyz public figure Sadyk Sher-Niyaz to bring the best of Asian cinema to Los Angeles and to strengthen ties between the Asian and Hollywood film industries. The festival screens feature films from more than 50 countries, spanning from Japan to Turkey and Russia to India and Southeast Asia. As of 2024, AWFF is the only Los Angeles-based festival that showcases most Asian submissions Academy Award® and Golden Globe® for Best International Feature Film and Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language respectively. AWFF is a non-profit organization under Aitysh USA.

