Asian World Film Festival Announces Opening, Closing, Spotlight and Competition Films, Asian Vision Program and Feature Film Jury

Eleventh Annual Festival Debuts Six World Premieres, Runs November 11-20 in Culver City

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asian World Film Festival (AWFF) unveiled the first wave of programming for its 11th edition, naming the opening night, closing night, centerpiece and competition titles and the Asian Vision Program highlighting emerging filmmakers. At the same time, the festival announced its main jury lineup. This year's event amplifies AWFF's legacy, spotlights talent from across Asia—from visionary newcomers to acclaimed masters — and celebrates the artistry that continues to enrich and expand global cinema. AWFF 2025 takes place Nov. 11-20, 2025, at the Culver Theatre in Culver City, California. Ticket information can be found at asianworldfilmfest.org.

AWFF's slate showcases notable films from more than 30 Asian countries. Over 10 days, the festival will screen more than 45 titles, including 20 official Oscar® submissions for Best International Feature Film. Fifteen films will screen in competition for Snow Leopard trophies for Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, Jury Discretionary Award, Special Jury Prize and Audience Award.

There are six world premieres: Oscar submission "A Sad and Beautiful World" (Lebanon); "Love and Karma" (U.S.), directed by Ilara Venzara and Giovannie Espiritu; "Doggy" (Russia), directed by Slava Ross; "Sisterhood" (South Korea), directed by Yoon Eun-kyoung; "Chronicles of the Forgotten Genocide—The Kissinger Doctrine" (India), directed by Ramesh Sharma; and "The Favor" (South Korea), directed by Shin Joo.

Four titles are U.S. premieres: "Dragon Blade" (2015, celebrating its 10th anniversary), directed by Daniel Lee and starring Jackie Chan, Adrien Brody and Cyril Cusack; "Marching Boys" (Taiwan), directed by Jui-Chih Chiang; "The Summer Will End" (Russia), directed by Maksim Arbugaev and Vladimir Munkuev; and "Family Secrets" (South Korea), directed by Lee Sang-hoon. "Sore: Wife from the Future," directed by Yandy Laurens, is a North American premiere.

"From the beginning, our mission has been to celebrate the remarkable diversity of Asian filmmaking," said Georges N. Chamchoum, AWFF Executive Director. "Over the last 11 years, we have championed movies from more than 50 Asian nations and half a dozen autonomous Asian regions, each contributing a unique perspective and artistry. Their stories have thrilled us, moved us, inspired us, and provided a glimpse into the vibrant soul of Asia."

AWFF 2025's selections include acclaimed films from festivals worldwide. Among them are Cannes Palme d'Or winner "It Was Just an Accident" (Iran/France), directed by Jafar Panahi; "A Useful Ghost" (Thailand), directed by Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke and "Left-Handed Girl" (Taiwan), directed by Shih-Ching Tsou—both Cannes Critics' Week selections; "The Voice of Hind Rajab" (Tunisia), directed by Kaouther Ben Hania and "No Other Choice" (South Korea), directed by Park Chan-wook--both of which screened in competition at the Venice Film Festival; "Palestine 36" (Palestine), directed by Annemarie Jacir, a Toronto International Film Festival selection; and "All That's Left of You" (Jordan), directed by Cherien Dabis and "The Things You Kill" (Canada), directed by Alireza Khatami--both Sundance Film Festival selections.

Opening Night Film

"No Other Choice" (South Korea) - black comedy/thriller directed by Park Chan-wook (Oscar submission)

Closing Night Film

"The Voice of Hind Rajab" (Tunisia/France) - docudrama directed by Kaouther Ben Hania (Oscar submission)

Centerpiece Films

"Palestine 36" (Palestine) – historical drama directed by Annemarie Jacir (Oscar submission)

"Left-Handed Girl" (Taiwan) – family drama directed by Shih-Ching Tsou (Oscar submission)

Asian Vision Program

"Voice" (Japan) – three-part family drama directed by Yukio Mishima

"Evacuation" (Kazakhstan) – World War II drama directed by Farkhat Sharipov

"Shalz" (Mongolia) – action-adventure directed by Amarsaikhan Baljinnyam

"Pooja Sir" (Nepal) – crime thriller directed by Deepak Rauniyar

"Doggy" (Russia) – romantic-thriller directed by Slava Ross

"Marching Boys" (Taiwan) – inspirational drama directed by Chiang Jui-chih

"The Summer Will End" (Republic of Sakha) – crime thriller directed by Maksim Arbugaev and Vladimir Munkuev

Feature Film Jury

Binying (jury president) – award-winning Chinese filmmaker

Anna Chi – celebrated Chinese filmmaker

Najia Khaan - Afghan-British filmmaker and award-winning actress

Joanne Goh – entertainment executive and producer

Said Faraj – award-winning actor

Woody Mu – film educator, producer and entertainment executive

Asian World Film Festival Sponsors

Samsung Onyx; Emporium Thai; Jackson Market; Samsung Onyx; New York Film Academy (NYFA); M Film Lab; Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles (KCCLA); Pechanga Resort Casino; TAICA Corporation; Taiwan Academy; Bruce Lee Foundation; My Personal Driver; WDA; The DCP Company

About Asian World Film Festival

Founded in 2015 by Kyrgyz public figure Sadyk Sher-Niyaz, the Asian World Film Festival celebrates cinematic excellence rooted in culture, storytelling and global collaboration. The festival brings the best of Asian cinema to Los Angeles and strengthens creative exchange between East and West. AWFF screens feature films from across Asia—from Japan to Turkey and from Russia to India and Southeast Asia. Renowned as a launchpad for awards-season contenders, AWFF remains the only Los Angeles–based festival presenting the majority of Asian submissions for the Academy Award® Best International Feature and the Golden Globe® Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language categories. AWFF is a nonprofit under Aitysh USA.

