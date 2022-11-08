Asian World Film Festival Announces Taiwan Film Day

Event Capped by Goddamned Asura Special Screening November 10-11, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The eighth annual Asian World Film Festival (AWFF) will host a special Taiwan Film Day, presented by the Taiwan Academy of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles (TECO-LA), Taipei Economic and Cultural Office and Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA). The celebration will be highlighted by a red-carpet screening of Taiwan's 95th Academy Awards® International Feature Film Oscar submission, Goddamned Asura, followed by a Q&A with writer/director LOU Yi-An and a VIP reception. Taiwan Film Day will take place November 10, 6:30 PM and November 11, 2:00 PM at AMC Marina Marketplace 6, Marina Del Rey, CA.

The AWFF celebration will be highlighted by a red-carpet screening of Taiwan's 95th Academy Awards® International Feature Film Oscar submission, Goddamned Asura, followed by a Q&A with writer/director LOU Yi-An and a VIP reception. Taiwan Film Day will take place November 10, 6:30 PM and November 11, 2:00 PM at AMC Marina Marketplace 6, Marina Del Rey, CA.

A complex, multi-layered psychological drama, Goddamned Asura features an ensemble cast of six actors: Joseph Huang, Mo Tzu-Yi, Peijia Huang, Devin Pan, Wang Yu-Xuan, and Lai Hoa-Zhe. The March 2022 release earned several 2022 Taipei Film Awards. Yu-Xuan received the Best Supporting Actress Award at the 2021 Golden Horse Awards for her work on the film.

Inspired by real-life events, Goddamned Asura delves into a random shooting by an ordinary teenager through the experiences of six impacted characters, a popular video game, and alternate reality scenarios. LOU Yi-An cowrote the film--his fourth as a feature director--with screenwriter Singing Chen.

LOU Yi-An has garnered multiple Golden Bell Awards for the TV series Roseki (2018) as well as numerous international and domestic accolades for the feature film A Place of One's Own (2009). Through multiple plot lines and dark humor, the writer/director's projects frequently explore land use and social issues that arise from class differences and generation gaps.

The eighth annual Asian World Film Festival (AWFF) will take place November 9 - 18, 2022 in multiple Los Angeles locations. AWFF kicks off Wednesday, November 9 with the world premiere of Decibel and closes with a screening of Decision to Leave November 17, followed the next day (November 18) by the Closing Night Gala at the Saban Theater, Beverly Hills.

AWFF sponsors and partners include: Aitysh USA, Peer, Dr. Dao Medical Center, Winn Slavin Fine Art, Dutcher Crossing, Panavision, The One Heart Movement, The Bruce Lee Foundation, Ha Phuong Foundation, Barco, Korean Cultural Center (KCC, LA), Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), Asia Society, Southern California, Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment (CAPE), Taiwan Academy, Los Angeles, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA), American Red Cross/Ladies Tiffany Circle, AKIpress News Agency, Nova Entertainment, Jackson Market and Deli, and Emporium Thai.

ABOUT THE ASIAN WORLD FILM FESTIVAL (AWFF)

The Asian World Film Festival (AWFF), founded by Kyrgyz public figure Sadyk Sher-Niyaz, brings the best of a broad selection of Asian world cinema to Los Angeles to draw greater recognition to the region's wealth of filmmakers and to strengthen ties between the Asian and Hollywood film industries. Uniting through cross-cultural collaboration, the Festival champions films from more than 50 countries across Asia, from Turkey to Japan and from Russia to India and the Middle East. All participating films are provided with the unique opportunity to be guided through the challenging awards season. They're also showcased to Motion Picture Academy members, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the entertainment Guilds for enhanced exposure, media attention, and awards consideration. AWFF is a non-profit organization under Aitysh, USA.

Press Credential Contacts:

AWFF Screenings and Panels

AWFF Closing Night Gala

Media Contact at Weissman/Markovitz Communications:

Rick Markovitz [email protected]

Cheri Warner 8187608995

SOURCE Asian World Film Festival (AWFF)