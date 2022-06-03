Asian World Film Festival to Hold Taiwan Film Day in L.A.

American Girl to Screen in the Presence of Director Fiona Feng-I Roan and Producer Clifford Miu

RSVP FOR THE EVENT HERE

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asian World Film Festival will be holding a special Taiwan Film Day this Sunday, June 5 at the Landmark in Westwood, together with the Taiwan Academy of the Taipei Economic Office and Cultural Office in Los Angeles and with the Asia Society Southern California. The event will feature a screening of American Girl at 4pm followed by a reception and Q&A with the film's Taiwanese director Fiona Feng-I Roan and producer Clifford Miu, winner and nominee at numerous major film festivals.

Director Feng-I Roan, Producer Clifford Miu. Photos courtesy American Girl

The award-winning family drama, set against the outbreak of the SARS virus in 2003, centers around 13-year-old Fen, who is uprooted from her life in Los Angeles when her mother is diagnosed with cancer. As Fen struggles to adapt to her new life and school in Taipei and reconnects with her long-separated father, her turbulent relationship with her mother worsens.

The film, which stars award winners Caitlin Fang, Karena Lam and Kaiser Chuang, was an official selection in the 2021 Tokyo International Film Festival's Asian Future

Competition section and has won five Golden Horse Awards, including Best New Performer (Caitlin Fang), Best New Director, Best Cinematography (Giorgos Valsamis), Audience Choice Award and the FIPRESCI Prize. The film has also received 12 nominations at the 24th Taipei Film Festival and is one of the representatives of Taiwan in this year's international new director competition.

American Girl is being screened as part of Taiwanese American Heritage Week (TAHW) which since 2000 has been hosted by the Taiwanese American Heritage Week Committee as one of the three major events of the Taiwan Center of Greater Los Angeles. The main purpose of TAHW is to honor and recognize the contribution of Taiwanese Americans to the diversity and prosperity of American society. Through the events of TAHW, we share and celebrate Taiwanese heritage with fellow Taiwanese Americans and the local community.

Connect with AWFF:

https://asianworldfilmfest.org/

@asianworldff

RSVP FOR THE EVENT HERE

PRESS CREDENTIALS:

Press wishing to attend the event should RSVP to [email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rick Markovitz

Weissman/Markovitz Communications

[email protected].com

m 818-421-3334

SOURCE Asian World Film Festival