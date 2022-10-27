Asian World Film Festival to Take Place November 9 - 18, 2022 in Los Angeles

Fest to Open with "Decibel" World Premiere and Close With "Decision to Leave" VIP Screening

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th annual Asian World Film Festival (AWFF) will take place November 9 – 18, 2022 in Los Angeles. AWFF kicks off Wednesday, November 9 with the world premiere of DECIBEL, directed by In-ho Hwang and starring Kim Rae Won and Lee Jang Suk. The action-thriller will unveil at the Regency Village Theater, Westwood and be followed by a Q&A with writer/producer Jin-hoon Lee ("Midnight FM") and a VIP reception. Red Carpet appearances begin at 5:00 PM and the screening at 7:00 PM.

AWFF's closing film will be South Korea's Oscar submission DECISION TO LEAVE, directed by Park Chan-wook, winner of Cannes 2022 Best Director Award. The neo-noir, romantic mystery will screen on November 17 at the Directors Guild of America, Hollywood after a pre-exhibition reception. AWFF's Closing Night Gala, a star-studded, multimedia affair in which the Snow Leopard and other special awards will be bestowed, is slated for November 18 at the Saban Theater, Beverly Hills.

Celebrating the work of filmmakers of Asian descent, AWFF has grown year over year. AWFF 2022 will feature 20 submissions for the 95th Academy Award for Best International Feature Film as well as multiple contenders for the 80th Golden Globe, Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language Award. Expanded programming across 10 days will include centerpiece and special screenings, thematic film days, industry forum discussions, and other celebrations. Screenings and additional activities will unfold November 10 - 16 at the AMC Marketplace, Marina Del Rey and at the Culver Hotel, Culver City, CA.

"AWFF's theme for this our eighth iteration is the 'Power of Connectivity,'" said Georges N. Chamchoun, AWFF Executive Director, "Eight is a significant number for many Asian cultures, evoking good fortune and social communication, among other qualities, and calls forth AWFF's ongoing role nurturing connections between Hollywood and Asia."

Chamchoun continued, "Asian films achieve greater artistic prominence every year and with DECIBEL, DECISION TO LEAVE, and our entire 2022 slate, we're bringing many of Asia's finest new and established creative voices to Hollywood."

Sponsors and partners of the Festival include Aitysh USA, Peer, Dr. Dao Medical Center, Win Slavin Fine Arts, Dutcher Crossing, Panavision, The One Heart Movement, The Bruce Lee Foundation, Barco, Korean Cultural Center (KCC, LA), Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), AKIpress, Asia Society, and Jackson's Deli & Market.

ABOUT THE ASIAN WORLD FILM FESTIVAL (AWFF)

The Asian World Film Festival (AWFF), founded by Kyrgyz public figure Sadyk Sher-Niyaz, brings the best of a broad selection of Asian world cinema to Los Angeles to draw greater recognition to the region's wealth of filmmakers and to strengthen ties between the Asian and Hollywood film industries. Uniting through cross-cultural collaboration, the Festival champions films from more than 50 countries across Asia, from Turkey to Japan and from Russia to India and the Middle East. All participating films are provided with the unique opportunity to be guided through the challenging awards season. They're also showcased to Motion Picture Academy members, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the entertainment Guilds for enhanced exposure, media attention, and awards consideration. AWFF is a non-profit organization under Aitysh, USA.

