Asians Fighting Injustice's Emergency Stop Asian Hate Rally in Chinatown W/ Rep. Grace Meng, CM Margaret Chin, Maxwell the Musician, & More

NEW YORK, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Serial NYC entrepreneur, non-profit leader, activist, Harvard Elected Director, and co-lead of last Sunday's Rally Against Hate w/Senator Schumer & Andrew Yang -- Ben Wei— is bringing together the AAPI community again in an Emergency Rally to bring awareness to the 800% increase in NYC Asian hate crimes and to respond to the brutal attack on Vilma Kari, a 65-year-old Fillipino immigrant woman who was violently beaten in broad daylight in NYC.

Featured Rally Speakers Event Details

The Rally will be fundraising for the Asians Fighting Injustice Launch Fund, which will provide legal and financial aid to victims of Anti-AAPI Hate Crimes, as well as funds for other rally organizers to use to host safe and well-run events. https://cvd.cm/afi



Where: Columbus Park, Chinatown, NY

When: Saturday, April 3rd , 1pm ET - 3pm ET

What: This rally is to:

- Call the nation to action through concrete policy initiatives and to speak out against senseless violence against AAPI

- Provide a platform for diverse grassroots voice to be heard who are a part of the AAPI community

- Share a history of solidarity between Black and AAPI communities and increase dialogue between our communities

- Spread positive energy through music and live performances

- Feature the family of victims and provide them a platform to speak out

Who:

- @RepGraceMeng (Congresswoman of New York's 6th congressional district in Queens)

- @CM_MargaretChin (Council Member for the 1st District of the New York City Council)

- @mrbenwei (Founder of the COVID Foundation & Harvard Elected Director)

- @maxwell (Musician & Philanthropist)

- @itsjulialee (Event MC and Model)

- @markbustos (Community Activist)

- @rachelhu888 (National Organizer for the ANSWER Coalition)

- @riyaortiz (Lead Organizer of Damayan Migrant Workers Association)

- @thatcoffeyboy (Filmmaker, Community Activist and Founder of Running To Protest)

- More to be announced

Event will be livestreamed at:

https://www.facebook.com/asiansfightinginjustice/live_videos/

https://www.instagram.com/asiansfightinginjustice

Asians Fighting Injustice is a non-profit organization dedicated to uniting the Asian / AAPI community in fighting against systemic injustice & hate. The organization is led by Ben Wei, a serial entrepreneur, educator, and activist who has raised millions of dollars to provide relief to marginalized communities most severely impacted by COVID-19 via his "A Million Masks " Campaign and the COVID Foundation (fiscally sponsored 501c3). Ben's work has been recognized by the NYC Mayor's Office , ABC News , The Atlantic, Buzzfeed News, NBC , CBS NY, & the LA Times. Follow Ben on Instagram/Twitter/TikTok/LinkedIn/Facebook: @mrbenwei

Media contact:

Kellisha James

[email protected]

347-775-4085

SOURCE Asians Fighting Injustice