Asians in Advertising Breaking Barriers Summit

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asians in Advertising proudly announces the return of its highly anticipated annual Breaking Barriers Summit, scheduled for Friday, May 3, 2024. Now in its third year, this hybrid event signifies a significant milestone for the Asian advertising community, connecting professionals worldwide through in-person and virtual attendance options.

The Breaking Barriers Summit is designed to empower attendees to advance their careers by addressing the unique challenges Asian Americans face in advertising, marketing, and communications. From overcoming bias and imposter syndrome to navigating complex cultural identities, participants can anticipate a day of immersive career-leveling experiences, including networking sessions, thought-provoking discussions, interactive workshops, personalized career guidance, and more.

"We're deeply honored to present our third annual Breaking Barriers Summit," expressed Bernice Chao, co-founder of Asians in Advertising. "This event represents a movement towards fostering an inclusive and empowered community within our industry, partnering collaboratively within the AANHPI community."

Event Speakers:

Keynote: Susie Nam , CEO, Publicis Creative US

, CEO, Publicis Creative US Ambika Pai , Head of Brand, TIAA

, Head of Brand, TIAA Azalea Wang , Client Partner, Meta

, Client Partner, Meta Bill Imada , Chairman and Chief Connectivity Officer, IW Group, Inc.

, Chairman and Chief Connectivity Officer, IW Group, Inc. Christina Lu , Senior Vice President of Strategy, Carat

, Senior Vice President of Strategy, Carat Dan Matthews , Head of Partnerships & Creative Producer, Transparent Arts

, Head of Partnerships & Creative Producer, Transparent Arts Dennis Yao Yu , Vice President of Revenue Strategy, Firework

, Vice President of Revenue Strategy, Firework Emily Chang , CEO, West, VML

, CEO, West, VML Jay Kamath , Founder and Chief Creative Officer, HAYMAKER

, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, HAYMAKER Jenny Huang , Director of B2B Marketing, Gannett / USA TODAY

, Director of B2B Marketing, Gannett / TODAY Joe Ambrocio Le Carolino , Chief Creative Officer, Thesis

, Chief Creative Officer, Thesis Laura Lee , Founder & CEO, LL Consulting

, Founder & CEO, LL Consulting Lauren Smith , Executive Creative Director, 72andSunny

, Executive Creative Director, 72andSunny Lisa Bull , Board Member, Asians in Advertising

, Board Member, Asians in Advertising Lopaka Purdy , President/Owner, Waldinger Creative

, President/Owner, Waldinger Creative Shane Santiago , President and Chief Experience Officer, Bravely

, President and Chief Experience Officer, Bravely Senna Bayasgalan, Managing Director, GPCA

Steven Moy , CEO & Partner, L&C NYC

Event Sponsors:

Platinum: Publicis Groupe and Warner Bros. Discovery

Gold: Magnite

Silver: 72&Sunny, Paramount Advertising, and Wunderkind

Bronze: Experian, Monterey Bay Aquarium, Giant Spoon, TDW+Co, and Padsquad

Community Partners:

Asian American Collective, Asian Hustle Network, Bé Ù, ChimeTV, Chingoo Snacks, Chunks, Cold Tea Collective, Hummy Soju Seltzer, IW Group, Lunar, More Labs, Narra, Nectar, Nguyen Coffee Supply, Paris Baguette, R/GA, Sanzo, Space to Grow, Sprinkles, Sundae School, The Life Brief and Yellow Chair Collective

Asians in Advertising

Asians in Advertising aims to develop a community, create opportunities, and elevate Asians to higher leadership positions in the advertising industry. For more information, contact Bernice Chao at [email protected]

