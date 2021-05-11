Asia/Pacific Market Trends to Boost Global Off-Road Equipment in 2021

CLEVELAND, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group analysis projects a strong post-pandemic rebound for the global market for off-road equipment (i.e., construction, agricultural, mining, and forestry machinery) in 2021, with demand expected to rise 5.4% to $439 billion:

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic precipitated a sharp sales decline as demand for off-road equipment plummeted in key end-use industries – particularly construction and mining.

As the pandemic recedes and revenues strengthen in these industries, however, all major off-road equipment markets are poised to rebound in 2021.

Healthy Growth Expected in All Regions Post Pandemic

In 2021 and beyond, the Asia/Pacific region will continue to drive global sales growth, supported by rebounding construction and rising investment as the pandemic recedes:

China , Australia , South Korea , and several other countries saw lesser disruption or earlier recoveries than other parts of the world, which will boost advances in 2021.

, , , and several other countries saw lesser disruption or earlier recoveries than other parts of the world, which will boost advances in 2021. Central and South America will register the fastest advances post pandemic, albeit from a smaller base, spurred by rising mechanization rates as more foreign-run firms enter and invest in key local industries.

While North America and Western Europe will contribute to global expansion through 2025, short term growth in these mature markets will continue to be constrained by weak mining output and a protracted recovery in nonresidential construction.

Innovation Key Driver of Long-Term Growth

The Freedonia Group forecasts global demand for off-road equipment to increase 3.8% annually through 2025. Long-term advances will be boosted by rising investment in state-of-the-art technologies designed to help customers improve efficiency and productivity, particularly:

autonomous equipment and robotics

fuel efficient and low- or zero-emission equipment

advanced ergonomics and improved operator comfort

predictive maintenance, global positioning, drones, and other solutions made capable by advances in the industrial internet of things (IIoT)

