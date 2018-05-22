Asia/Pacific Retail POS Terminal Market, 2022

While the North American and EMEA regions experienced satisfactory POS shipment growth in the current economy, the strong growth in the Asia/Pacific region continues to be a highlight of the worldwide POS market. China and India continue to expand, and their swelling retail ranks will continue to drive growth in 2018 and beyond.

Our Asia/Pacific POS Market Study has 31 figures in 61 pages in which we explore the market climate for POS terminals in the Asia/Pacific region. It includes shipment, installed base and trends analyses for POS in Japan, China, India, Australia/New Zealand, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Other Asia/Pacific countries.

More than just numbers without explanation, this report goes deep into discussion of retailing in the segments in these countries to reveal the forces that are shaping POS purchase decisions. Additionally, the report covers emerging trends and influences that affected the market in 2017, and it includes estimates for shipments and installed base through 2022. Note that this is not a vendor market share report (other than operating systems and processor types), but rather a fresh look at the state of POS technology in the world's fastest growing market.

Highlights

Along with the general retail environment for each country/region, we discuss the country by country shipments, installed base, and forecasts for the following retail market segments:



Food/Supermarket: This is a grocery store, and size can range from a single-lane, mom-and-pop store to a multi-lane full service supermarket.



Drug Store: This is store that sells personal care and medicinal items and can have from 1-5 terminals per store.



Hypermarkets: This is a broad segment that varies by country. In many, it includes a full service Food store as well as products typically included at Discounters under one roof. In other countries, stores can range anywhere from a Superstore format (think Wal-Mart Supercenter) to a full-line Department Store (with large appliances) combined with a full-line Grocery store.



Department Stores: Traditionally larger format stores, upscale in products and including hard and soft goods with department style checkout.



Mass Merchants: Like a Hypermarket format, only carrying non-food items or limited food items and using a front-end checkout. Also includes Discounters.



Specialty Stores: Stores that focus on particular product line niches. Includes apparel, news, shoes, and DIY type stores.



Convenience/Gas: Stores selling a limited variety of food and pharmaceutical items; open long hours for the convenience of customers.



Hospitality: Includes Restaurants, Bars, Pubs and Hotels.

Key Topics Covered:



INTRODUCTION



Introduction / Background and Objectives

POS Definitions

Country Details

Market Segment Definitions



1. TRENDS



2. ASIA/PACIFIC MARKET OVERVIEW



2.1 POS Installed Base History by Country

2.2 POS Installed Base History by Retail Segment

2.3 POS Shipment History by Country

2.4 POS Shipment History by Retail Segment



3. JAPAN



3.1 Retail Overview

3.2 POS Installed Base History

3.3 POS Shipment History



4. CHINA



4.1 Retail Overview

4.2 POS Installed Base History

4.3 POS Shipment History



5. INDIA



5.1 Retail Overview

5.2 POS Installed Base History

5.3 POS Shipment History



6. AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND



6.1 Retail Overview

6.2 POS Installed Base History

6.3 POS Shipment History



7. SOUTH KOREA



7.1 Retail Overview

7.2 POS Installed Base History

7.3 POS Shipment History



8. VIETNAM



8.1 Retail Overview

8.2 POS Installed Base History

8.3 POS Shipment History



9. TAIWAN



9.1 Retail Overview

9.2 POS Installed Base History

9.3 POS Shipment History



10. HONG KONG



10.1 Retail Overview

10.2 POS Installed Base History

10.3 POS Shipment History



11. OTHER ASIA/PACIFIC



11.1 Retail Overview

11.2 POS Installed Base History

11.3 POS Shipment History

12. Summary Tables



12.1 POS Historical Shipments by Segment from 2015 - 2017

12.2 POS Historical Installed Base by Segment from 2015 - 2017



13. FORECASTS



13.1 Projected Shipments by Country from 2017 - 2022

13.2 Projected Shipments by Segment from 2017 - 2022



REFERENCES



