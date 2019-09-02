Asia/Pacific Retail POS Terminal Markets, 2016-2018 & 2018-2023
Sep 02, 2019, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia/Pacific Retail POS Terminal Market Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
While the North American and EMEA regions experienced satisfactory POS shipment growth in the current economy, the strong growth in the Asia/Pacific region continues to be a highlight of the worldwide POS market. China and India continue to expand, and their swelling retail ranks will continue to drive growth in 2019 and beyond.
The Asia/Pacific POS Market Study explores the market climate for POS terminals in the Asia/Pacific region. It includes shipment, installed base and trends analyses for POS in Japan, China, India, Australia/New Zealand, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Other Asia/Pacific countries.
More than just numbers without explanation, this report goes deep into a discussion of retailing in the segments in these countries to reveal the forces that are shaping POS purchase decisions. Additionally, the report covers emerging trends and influences that affected the market in 2018, and it includes estimates for shipments and installed base through 2023.
Highlights
Along with the general retail environment for each country/region, we discuss the country by country shipments, installed base, and forecasts for the following retail market segments:
- Food/Grocery
- Drug Stores/Pharmacies
- Hypermarkets
- Mass Merchants
- Department Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Hospitality
Key Topics Covered:
INTRODUCTION
- Introduction/Background and Objectives
- Key Definitions
- POS Definitions
- Management Summary
- APAC Economic Climate
- Country Details
1. TRENDS/BARRIERS
2. ASIA/PACIFIC MARKET OVERVIEW
2.1 POS Shipment History
2.2 POS Installed Base History
3. JAPAN
3.1 Retail Overview
3.2 POS Shipment History
3.3 POS Installed Base History
4. CHINA
4.1 Retail Overview
4.2 POS Shipment History
4.3 POS Installed Base History
5. INDIA
5.1 Retail Overview
5.2 POS Shipment History
5.3 POS Installed Base History
6. AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND
6.1 Retail Overview
6.2 POS Shipment History
6.3 POS Installed Base History
7. SOUTH KOREA
7.1 Retail Overview
7.2 POS Shipment History
7.3 POS Installed Base History
8. VIETNAM
8.1 Retail Overview
8.2 POS Shipment History
8.3 POS Installed Base History
9. TAIWAN
9.1 Retail Overview
9.2 POS Shipment History
9.3 POS Installed Base History
10. HONG KONG
10.1 Retail Overview
10.2 POS Shipment History
10.3 POS Installed Base History
11. OTHER ASIA/PACIFIC
11.1 Retail Overview
11.2 POS Shipment History
11.3 POS Installed Base History
12. SUMMARY TABLES
12.1 POS Historical Shipments by Segment from 2016 - 2018
12.2 POS Historical Installed Base by Segment from 2016 - 2018
13. FORECASTS
12.1 Projected Shipments by Segment from 2018 - 2023
12.2 Projected Installed Base by Segment from 2018 - 2023
REFERENCES
