Asia/Pacific Retail POS Terminal Markets, 2016-2018 & 2018-2023

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia/Pacific Retail POS Terminal Market Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

While the North American and EMEA regions experienced satisfactory POS shipment growth in the current economy, the strong growth in the Asia/Pacific region continues to be a highlight of the worldwide POS market. China and India continue to expand, and their swelling retail ranks will continue to drive growth in 2019 and beyond.



The Asia/Pacific POS Market Study explores the market climate for POS terminals in the Asia/Pacific region. It includes shipment, installed base and trends analyses for POS in Japan, China, India, Australia/New Zealand, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Other Asia/Pacific countries.



More than just numbers without explanation, this report goes deep into a discussion of retailing in the segments in these countries to reveal the forces that are shaping POS purchase decisions. Additionally, the report covers emerging trends and influences that affected the market in 2018, and it includes estimates for shipments and installed base through 2023.



Highlights

Along with the general retail environment for each country/region, we discuss the country by country shipments, installed base, and forecasts for the following retail market segments:

Food/Grocery

Drug Stores/Pharmacies

Hypermarkets

Mass Merchants

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Hospitality

Key Topics Covered:



INTRODUCTION

Introduction/Background and Objectives

Key Definitions

POS Definitions

Management Summary

APAC Economic Climate

Country Details

1. TRENDS/BARRIERS



2. ASIA/PACIFIC MARKET OVERVIEW



2.1 POS Shipment History

2.2 POS Installed Base History



3. JAPAN



3.1 Retail Overview

3.2 POS Shipment History

3.3 POS Installed Base History



4. CHINA



4.1 Retail Overview

4.2 POS Shipment History

4.3 POS Installed Base History



5. INDIA



5.1 Retail Overview

5.2 POS Shipment History

5.3 POS Installed Base History



6. AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND



6.1 Retail Overview

6.2 POS Shipment History

6.3 POS Installed Base History



7. SOUTH KOREA



7.1 Retail Overview

7.2 POS Shipment History

7.3 POS Installed Base History



8. VIETNAM



8.1 Retail Overview

8.2 POS Shipment History

8.3 POS Installed Base History



9. TAIWAN



9.1 Retail Overview

9.2 POS Shipment History

9.3 POS Installed Base History



10. HONG KONG



10.1 Retail Overview

10.2 POS Shipment History

10.3 POS Installed Base History



11. OTHER ASIA/PACIFIC



11.1 Retail Overview

11.2 POS Shipment History

11.3 POS Installed Base History



12. SUMMARY TABLES



12.1 POS Historical Shipments by Segment from 2016 - 2018

12.2 POS Historical Installed Base by Segment from 2016 - 2018



13. FORECASTS



12.1 Projected Shipments by Segment from 2018 - 2023

12.2 Projected Installed Base by Segment from 2018 - 2023



REFERENCES



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dmpkzp





