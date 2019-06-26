Asia's Best-in-Class Companies Celebrated at the 2019 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards

SINGAPORE, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan honored Asia-Pacific's leading companies at its annual Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards banquet held at Hilton Kuala Lumpur Malaysia.

Mr. Shivaji Das, Partner and Asia-Pacific Managing Director at Frost & Sullivan said that Frost & Sullivan is excited to host the annual awards, which is in its 15th year now, to recognize and celebrate best-in-class companies around Asia.

"Frost & Sullivan hopes that the recognition will serve as a source of encouragement and inspiration for the award recipients, allowing them to continue to excel in their respective industries," he added.

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends. The nominated companies were then evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

Frost & Sullivan congratulates all the recipients of the 2019 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards.

AWARD RECIPIENT Asia-Pacific Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Services Company of the Year AERODYNE GROUP Indonesia Digital Service Provider of the Year PT TELEKOMUNIKASI SELULAR Malaysia Aesthetic Medicine Growth Excellence Leadership 1 DOC MEDICAL GROUP SDN BHD Malaysia Cloud Infrastructure Services Provider of the Year AIMS DATA CENTRE SDN BHD Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Service Provider of the Year POS LAJU Malaysia Express Logistics Service Customer Value Leadership Award GD EXPRESS SDN BHD Malaysia Express Logistics Service Provider of the Year POS LAJU Malaysia Facilities Management Company of the Year UEM EDGENTA BERHAD Malaysia Food Ingredients Company of the Year GLOBAL SPECIALTY INGREDIENTS (M) SDN. BHD. Malaysia Home Water Filter Customer Value Leadership Award CUCKOO Malaysia HR Technology Company Of The Year SWINGVY Malaysia Managed Infrastructure Services Provider of the Year HEITECH PADU BERHAD Malaysia Managed Security Services Provider of the Year HEITECH PADU BERHAD Malaysia Mobile Service Provider of the Year U MOBILE SDN BHD Malaysia Pickup Truck of the Year SIME DARBY AUTO CONNEXION FOR FORD RANGER Malaysia Project Logistics Service Provider of the Year TRANS INTERNATIONAL LOGISTIKS SDN. BHD. Malaysia Property Development Growth Excellence Leadership Award UOA DEVELOPMENT BHD Malaysia Smart Waste Solutions Company of the Year KDEB WASTE MANAGEMENT SDN BHD Malaysia Solar Power Company of the Year DITROLIC SDN BHD Malaysia Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Services Company of the Year OFO TECH SDN BHD Excellence in Customer Experience - Telecommunications Industry Malaysia - Mobile Experience U MOBILE SDN BHD Excellence in Customer Experience - Telecommunications Industry Malaysia - Online Experience U MOBILE SDN BHD Excellence in Customer Experience - Telecommunications Industry Malaysia - Overall Experience U MOBILE SDN BHD Thailand Data Center Services Competitive Strategy Innovation Leadership Award SUPERNAP (THAILAND) Thailand Data Center Services Provider of the Year TRUE IDC Thailand Electric Vehicle Charging Company of the Year DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) PCL. Thailand IOT Services Provider of the Year ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PLC Thailand Outsourced Contact Center Service Provider of the Year ONE TO ONE CONTACTS Thailand Public Sector Digital Infrastructure Services Provider of the Year CAT TELECOM Thailand Stem Cell Banking Company of the Year MEDEZE

