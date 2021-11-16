Asia's First Data Integration of Health Management App and CGM Data

TAIPEI, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health2Sync announced today to launch a new version of its mobile app that integrates continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) data from Abbott's FreeStyle Libre®. This will be the first of its kind in Japan to integrate CGM data along with other health data on a single app.

While it is important to self-manage lifestyle habits such as diet in diabetes, there have been few opportunities for patients to collectively visualize and reflect on their daily diet, exercise, medication, etc. and blood glucose fluctuations, while in some cases it is difficult for them to do so.

This data integration will allow people living with diabetes to view their diet, weight, blood pressure, exercise, and other data along with CGM data in the Health2Sync app, enabling comprehensive health management for people with diabetes.

As a result, people living with diabetes will understand more how to make timely adjustment to their nutrition and lifestyle choices to improve their blood glucose control. In addition, the ability to comprehensively understand the results of health records and blood glucose movements for patients will help them change their behavior toward treatment.

In 2021, FreeStyle Libre Link was launched as Japan's first mobile app to enable discrete diabetes management with smartphone scanning. Currently, FreeStyle Libre is reimbursement for patients currently on intensive insulin therapy (IIT), or patients who use premixed insulin products more than twice a day after intensive insulin therapy, regardless of type 1 or 2 diabetes. Patients on other insulin therapy using FreeStyle Libre will also be eligible for reimbursement under an additional self-monitoring blood glucose code.

"This partnership with Abbott reiterates our mission to deliver holistic and real-time diabetes management experiences to patients." said Ed Deng, Co-Founder and CEO of Health2Sync. "Our mission is to simplify the staggering amount of information and in return, deliver useful insights to patients; with this integration, we are responding to users' need of having diet, exercise and glucose captured together for better self-management and positive behavior change."

"I am excited about the data integration with Health2Sync. I believe this integrated solution will help people living with diabetes live their fullest lives through innovative digital tools." said Caroline Johnson, General Manager, Diabetes Care, Abbott. "Especially in the current environment, where people living with diabetes may not be able to see their healthcare professionals and caregivers easily, personalized self-management solutions enabled by this collaboration are even more important."

The service is currently being used by people with diabetes in Japan, but both parties plan to expand it to other Asian countries in the future.

