Asia's largest hybrid smart city event, starting from Mar. 23 to 26 in Taipei

Quick response to the challenge: O2O platform: Smart City Online

In July of 2020, the SCSE was converted into an O2O event, the SCSE+, with the Smart City Online established to carry on its mission even during critical moments. It will feature a large solution database (S.C.O.P.E.), inspiring forums (SMART LIVE), B2B matchmaking platform, online pavilions, and city networking sessions, bringing everything from a traditional event to your screen.

This year, SCSE+ will also present different themes including "healthcare", "transportation", and "security" as con-current events. It is expected to attract nearly 1,000 booths from over 250 exhibitors from around the world. There will be 35+ professional forum sessions held and broadcast. Most of all, 800+ business matchmaking sessions (online and offline) will take place. With the online version going on simultaneously, the number of visitors is expected to hit a record high.

Not in Taiwan? Here are what you still can enjoy at 2021 SCSE

1. Attend highlight online conferences:

Mayors' Summit

World Telecom Smart City Conference

Sustainable City Forum

World System Integrator Conference

2. Network with key persons & Experience the expo by a tour

Register now on our B2B matchmaking platform to book online B2B meetings with your potential clients or partners, and get access to the video tours taking you to the onsite expo.

3. Find the right solutions

Looking for solutions or partnership? Smart City Online is your best way to shop and discover!

Want to know more about SCSE? Check it out

SOURCE Taipei Computer Association (TCA)