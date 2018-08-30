Asia's Largest International Invention Exhibition: The 2018 Seoul International Invention Fair, Accepting Application Entries

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Applications for the 2018 Seoul International Invention Fair (SIIF), Asia's largest international invention exhibition, are now being accepted.

This year marks the 14th anniversary of the Seoul International Invention Fair, an international event which began in 2002 and is sponsored by UN specialized agencies such as the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and the International Federation of Inventors' Associations (IFIA).

Last year, approximately 40,000 visitors came to see an impressive display of 633 inventions coming from 30 countries including China, the USA, and Germany.

According to the event organizer, the Korea Invention Promotion Association (KIPA), SIIF 2018 event applications opened up through the event website, www.siif.org, on July 9, and submissions will continue to be accepted until October 10.

All independent inventors, researchers, general companies, patent offices, IP related organizations, and research institutes are welcome to apply.

Entries will be displayed at the SIIF 2018 in the COEX exhibition centre, Seoul. The event will be open for four days, from Thursday, December 6 to Sunday, December 9.

On-site evaluations of the exhibits will be held on December 6 and December 7, and high performing candidates will have the chance to receive an award on December 8.

The exhibition area will be divided into four main sectors: international, high-tech, design, and business matching for investors and inventors.

For more information, please contact the Korea Invention Promotion Association at siif@kipa.org.

Lee Joon-seok, President of the Korea Invention Promotion Association, looks forward to another successful year stating, "SIIF is a great platform to open up outstanding inventors from all over the world to the public, promote the launch of patented products, attract investment, and transfer technology." President Lee concluded by stating "This year, I will try to provide opportunities for more global inventors."

Contact:

Korea Intellectual Property Service Center



131 Teheran-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Korea 06133



+82-2-3459-2811

Intellectual Property Promotion Office

Shin Kyung-ho



+82-2-3459-2796

Baek Nak-kyeong



+82-2-3459-2850

SOURCE KIPA (Korea Invention Promotion Association)

