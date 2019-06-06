Asia's Leading Companies Celebrated at the 2019 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards
Jun 06, 2019, 22:53 ET
SINGAPORE, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan named some of Asia's leading companies recognized for their achievements in its recipients list for the Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards earlier today.
Mr. Shivaji Das, Partner & Asia-Pacific Managing Director at Frost & Sullivan noted that the awards identify and honor the best in class companies which have continually demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends.
The nominated companies were then evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.
Frost & Sullivan congratulates all the recipients of the 2019 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards.
|
ASIA-PACIFIC
|
Asia-Pacific Medical Computing Solutions Company of the Year
|
ADVANTECH CO., LTD
|
Asia-Pacific Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Services Company of the Year
|
AERODYNE GROUP
|
Asia-Pacific Biotech Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
|
AUM BIOSCIENCES
|
Asia-Pacific Telecoms Tower Company of the Year
|
EDOTCO GROUP
|
Asia-Pacific CRO Customer Service Leadership Award
|
EPS HOLDINGS, INC.
|
Asia-Pacific Inorganic Disinfectants for Healthcare Industries New Product Innovation Award
|
LOCAL POWER CO LTD
|
Asia-Pacific Neurodegenerative Disease Management Technology Innovation Award
|
TAURX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD
|
Asia-Pacific Biotech CRO Company of the Year
|
NOVOTECH, THE ASIA PACIFIC CRO
|
Asia-Pacific Data Center Power Systems Customer Value Leadership Award
|
VERTIV CO.
|
Asia-Pacific Critical Infrastructure Solutions Growth Excellence Leadership Award
|
VERTIV CO.
|
SOUTHEAST ASIA
|
Southeast Asia Stem Cell Banking Growth Excellence Leadership Award
|
MEDEZE
|
COUNTRY
|
Indonesia Payment Gateway Company of the Year
|
FASPAY
|
Indonesia Healthcare IT Growth Excellence Leadership Award
|
HOPE BY PT MEDIA TIGA WARNA
|
Indonesia Digital Service Provider of the Year
|
PT TELEKOMUNIKASI SELULAR
|
Malaysia Aesthetic Medicine Growth Excellence Leadership Award
|
1 DOC MEDICAL GROUP SDN BHD
|
Malaysia Home Water Filter Customer Value Leadership Award
|
CUCKOO
|
Malaysia Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Services Company of the Year
|
OFO TECH SDN BHD
|
Malaysia Solar Power Company of the Year
|
DITROLIC SDN BHD
|
Malaysia Express Logistics Service Customer Value Leadership Award
|
GD EXPRESS SDN BHD
|
Malaysia Smart Waste Solutions Company of the Year
|
KDEB WASTE MANAGEMENT SDN BHD
|
Malaysia Facilities Management Company of the Year
|
UEM EDGENTA BERHAD
|
Malaysia Property Development Growth Excellence Leadership Award
|
UOA DEVELOPMENT BHD
|
Thailand IOT Services Provider of the Year
|
ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PLC
|
Thailand Stem Cell Banking Company of the Year
|
MEDEZE
|
Thailand Data Center Services Competitive Strategy Innovation Leadership Award
|
SUPERNAP (THAILAND) CO., LTD
|
Philippines Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry - Overall Experience
|
UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES
|
Philippines Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry - Branch Experience
|
UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES
|
Philippines Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry - ATM Experience
|
UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES
|
Philippines Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry - Mobile Experience
|
UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES
|
Philippines Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry - Net Promoter Score
|
UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES
|
Vietnam Hospital of the Year
|
HOAN MY MEDICAL CORPORATION
About Frost & Sullivan
