Asia's Leading Live Streaming Platform 17LIVE Increases Investment to Boost Brand and Presence in Malaysia and Southeast Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 17LIVE Inc., the operator of the leading live streaming platform in Japan and Taiwan, with more than 45 million registered users* worldwide, has announced its expansion into the Malaysian market.

"We are proud to announce the launch of 17LIVE in Malaysia as we strengthen our commitment to this country by establishing local operations here. Soon we'll be launching in other markets in the region. Through our 17LIVE platform, we hope to build connections and interactions amongst the Malaysian community in real time to create a new form of entertainment platform that connects our talent and the audience," said Alex Lien, CEO of 17LIVE for Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Local LIVERS Thrive Despite the Pandemic

There is no doubt that the ongoing pandemic has disrupted people's livelihoods and social interactions, with some losing their sources of income and many feeling disconnected from friends and family. With the 17LIVE platform, however, a certain measure of relief can be achieved, and this can be seen in the three Malaysians who recently signed up as LIVERS to overcome their own challenges.

Elene ( Elene. 一粒钟 ), a student who was forced to suspend her studies in Australia and return to Malaysia due to the pandemic, is now beginning to earn an income by live streaming on 17LIVE. As an introvert, Elene found the experience of live streaming to be challenging at first, but over time she has gained more confidence and is now developing new friendships.

Sharron ( sharron0702 ) is a fashion design graduate who found that career opportunities in Malaysia were limited in her field of study. After signing on as a LIVER on 17LIVE, however, she is now beginning to build her network and hopes that this newfound passion will offer her a stable source of income.

Janet ( janetlee06 ) has also had a positive experience as a LIVER, as this journey has allowed her to become financially independent. Janet admits that she was initially nervous about live streaming, but she has gradually gained confidence in interacting and making new friends via this platform.

Enhanced Live Streaming Experience

Utilizing Skyeye, a state-of-the-art technology, 17LIVE provides a safe and secure platform for live streaming. A dedicated team also operates on the backend to monitor the entire platform around the clock, utilizing AI-monitoring and machine-learning technologies to prevent any illegal and inappropriate conduct on 17LIVE.

In addition, a brand-new feature entitled the "17LIVE Group Call" was developed and introduced during the pandemic with the aim of allowing multiple people to interact simultaneously and communicate more easily through live streams. Free to all in-app users, "17LIVE Group Call" enables users to stream anytime, anywhere, with anybody--with up to nine LIVERS and users on a single stream.

Diversified Content and an Extensive List of Celebrities and Artists

17LIVE also offers a diverse range of content, including interactive games, music, and art sharing, among many others. In addition, 17LIVE produces unique and customized forms of entertainment, often participating by top celebrities worldwide which users has possibilities to interact with them through messages, gifts, and shout-outs.

"In this new normal, live streaming has become an essential way for people to connect with each other. Additionally, a platform like 17LIVE also allows businesses and brands to have more agility in terms of strengthening their presence with an interactive global audience. The continued advancements in our live streaming technology will make interpersonal contact even more real and genuine," concluded 17LIVE CEO Lien.

17LIVE is available as a free download for iOS and Android here .

* Based on 17LIVE's internal data source.

