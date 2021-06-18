Asia's One of the Biggest International Film Festivals -- Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia -- BRANDED SHORTS 2021

TOKYO, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SSFF & ASIA hosted BRANDED SHORTS 2021, the only international advertising film competition in Japan on Wed., June 16, 2021.

The Theme is Digital X Humanism: Announcement of starting Deloitte Digital Award！

Tetsuya Bessho, president of SSFF & ASIA, Hello Kitty, Takeshi Okada, Makoto Sase, Deloitte Digital The Parents, Closer Through Clothes, 『metronome town（Rinne）』 Build the Culture., Tanabe Mitsubishi Pharmaceuticals recruit Film

SSFF & ASIA 2021 marks the start of Deloitte Digital as a new digital innovation partner of the festival. Mr. Makoto Sase, Representative Executive Officer of Deloitte Tohmatsu Consulting LLC, commented on the new project saying that as corporate policy change from economic value to social value, companies are also looking to achieve results other than sheer profits. We will start accepting submissions in the summer of 2021."

Hello Kitty is the new SDGs teaching icon for elementary school kids! Premiering short movies about SDGs.

Deloitte Digital, with its core concept to value creation using digital technology and with the goal to develop the next generation of human resources, has joined forces with Imabari Yume Sports Co, LTD., operator of the FC Imabari soccer club and Sanrio Co., LTD., to create a visual content project to promote understanding of the SDGs for elementary school students. This time, Imabari Yume Sports announced that it has made a short movie starring Hello Kitty using the environmental education booklet, "I, the Earth," which was distributed to elementary schools in Imabari City, as an SDGs teaching tool for elementary school students.

Hello Kitty, who starred in the movie screened for the first time, appeared as a special guest in an SDGs colored dress that she also wore in the movie. "I, The Earth" is now on the Deloitte Digital YouTube channel.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTs4hNX7KPK0xk5956kKrmw

Announcing the winners:

Branded Shorts of the Year - VOLVO's "The Parents" & Uniclo's "Closer Through Our Clothes"

At the BRANDED SHORTS 2021 award ceremony, VOLVO's "The Parents" was awarded the best short in the international category and UNIQLO's "Closer Through Our Clothes" was awarded in the National category.

Winners announced for the newly established "Branded Shorts HR Award" specializing in human resources, and the Visual Tourism Award!

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Co., Ltd. and Toda Construction Co., Ltd. won the newly established "HR Branded Shorts 2021" award themed in human resources. Toda Construction's film is a popular music video set on a construction site and stars a popular artist with more than 900,000 views.

The "10th Visual Tourism Award, (Tourism Agency Commissioner's Award)" was awarded to "Totsugeki! Minami Shimabara Jōhōkyoku [Kamikai].

Media contact:

Fuyumi Tanaka

[email protected]

+81354748201

SOURCE Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia