AsiaSecWest: A brand new platform for technology communication

This AsiaSecWest marks the first time that a CanSecWest meeting is held in Hong Kong. With joint efforts from Tencent Security, AsiaSecWest now has become a brand new platform for technology communication. However, like CanSecWest, it also selects topics from open global submissions.

From what's already known, the topics for this conference are forward-looking and highly valuable. Besides, cutting-edge research findings about the security of Internet, computer, communication and information processing were discussed here, and many were presented for the very first time.

There are 13 global cyber security related topics at this AsiaSecWest such as availability of Box-In-The-Middle(BITM) and its latent risks, the evolution of skills in security and incomplete patches of the Android system to name but a few. Some of the speakers that touch upon these subjects are: professor Duan Haixin from the Institute for Network Sciences and Cyberspace at Tsinghua University, security researchers Song Kai and Qin Ce from Tencent Security Xuanwu Lab, Peleus Uhley, chief security strategist of Adobe and Karsten Nohl, chief scientist of SR Labs.

Through discussions and conversations among these top hackers, AsiaSecWest is designed to create a communication platform for information security professionals. In support of this endeavor, a hacker 1.0.1 vision is put forward by Yu Yang, the head of Tencent Security Xuanwu Lab and Dragos Ruiu, the founder of CanSecWest and a famous figure in the hacker community.

In this vision, the first "1" means one communication platform for security technology; "0" signifies zero-distance communication while the last "1" stands for first-rate technology from Tencent Security through academic researches and capability improvement.

Tencent Security is the first advocator of new cyber security ecology in China. For starters, it has established the first domestic joint security laboratory for Internet security technology researches and security defense system building. Besides, it pooled its capability to launch the Tencent Guardian Project, China Cyber Security Summit (CSS) and Tencent Capture The Flag (TCTF), supported and entered the GeekPwn Contest. Moreover, Tencent Security has established a security industry alliance matrix combining anti-telecom-fraud, cyber security professional training and information security contest platform, in an effort to provide all-around prevention and protection to users.

