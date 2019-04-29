ASIAWATER 2020 Industrial Site Visit to Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant

In March 2018, PBAPP launched its Phase 1 of the Penang Water Supply Command Centre (PWSCC) at the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant, where it is equipped with state-of-the-art data server, a command centre software system, a 10-screen video wall, and hardware and software to monitor electronic data from key treated water installations. Remote data from all of Penang's water treatment plants, pump houses, treated water reservoirs and pressure sensors at major pipelines is being transmitted to the command centre on a 24/7 basis, which will also aid in the detection of possible water supply issues, and improving the management of non-revenue water (NRW) or water losses.

Dato' Teo Yen Hua, Advisor of ASIAWATER since 2014 said, "For the 11th edition of ASIAWATER 2020, we have chosen to visit the biggest water treatment plant in the country, the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant, which is managed by PBAPP. The water treatment plant has a maximum treated water capacity of 1,228 MLD, and as of 2018, it produces more than 80% of the treated water that is distributed throughout the state of Penang daily. The Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant has also won the MWA Water Industry Achievement Award 2018 for 'Best Water Treatment Plant'. Through PBAPP's successful management, Penang has become the only state in Malaysia without any water rationing since 2008 and still enjoys the lowest domestic water tariff rate. Apart from that, Penang's NRW is the second lowest in the country and enjoys high quality and excellent treated water, as consistently recorded by the Quality Assurance Programme introduced by the Ministry of Health".

Dato' Ir. Jaseni Maidinsa, CEO of PBAPP said, "This is the first time that a Penang water treatment plant has been selected as an ASIAWATER industry technical visit site. Exhibitors and participants of ASIAWATER 2020 who wish to visit the Sungai Dua WTP will come to Penang in 2020 for scheduled technical visit coordinated by ASIAWATER team".

Besides the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant, PBAPP is also currently looking into raw water planning in ensuring water security for Penang. They are seeking the implementation of the Sungai Perak Raw Water Transfer Scheme (SPRWTS) because it is the most logical, rational and economical option in achieving water supply security in Penang and North Perak until 2050. Sungai Perak is the best option for this because it is a readily available raw water resource that is presently underutilised and can serve two states (Perak and Penang).

ASIAWATER Expo & Forum is the longest running and leading trade event for the water and wastewater industry in Asia. The event is held biennially in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and has continued to be the one-stop regional hub for water experts, industry professionals and major investors from all over the world. The event offers a stream of business opportunities as well as developing Asia's water management and infrastructure. ASIAWATER 2020 in its 11th edition will take place from 31 March to 2 April 2020 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

