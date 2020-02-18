ASIAWATER 2020 Rescheduled to 30 November - 2 December 2020 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Given the global nature of participants to ASIAWATER - a leading biennial event attracting over 1,000 Malaysian and foreign exhibitors and more than 18,000 visitors from 38 countries from the last edition in 2018, recent travel restrictions for executives and travel advisories for certain countries contributed to this decision.

"We offer our sincere sympathies to those who have been affected by the virus in China and other countries, and do hope with the new dates, we will offer all our exhibitors and visitors the opportunity to continue to develop the water infrastructure in Asia," said Dato' Teo Yen Hua , advisor ASEAN Water Series.

"We understand the Organizer of ASIAWATER's decision to reschedule the show due to the impact on international travels and other commercial considerations. We, MWA, continue to support ASIAWATER and will participate at the new dates to underwrite the importance for ASEAN to preserve water resources, to lowering cost, to promote conservation and to minimize losses due to of Non-Revenue Water," said Datuk Ir. Abdul Kadir bin Mohd Din, President The Malaysian Water Association (MWA).

"The health situation is being managed by the Ministry of Health, National Disaster Management Agency and various other ministries and agencies under a committee chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia, YAB Dato' Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who have advised that the COVID-19 situation in Malaysia is under control. We have been adhering to the precautions and safety measures as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and are taking their guidance and recommendations seriously. On behalf of MyCEB, I look forward to welcoming all international exhibitors and visitors to Malaysia and wish all of you an enjoyable and fruitful Asia Water 2020 end November, beginning December 2020," said Dato' Sri Abdul Khani bin Daud, Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB).

The organizers of ASIAWATER 2020 apologize for any inconvenience these revised dates may cause the participants and wish to thank each and every customer who has supported ASIAWATER 2020. We look forward to seeing you all for a successful ASIAWATER 2020 later this year!

For more information, visit www.asiawater.org or email asiawater-my@informa.com

About ASIAWATER Expo & Forum (www.asiawater.org)

ASIAWATER Expo & Forum, the longest running and leading trade event for the water and wastewater industry, is organised by Informa Markets, a part of Informa PLC. It is held biennial in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It has continued to prove to be a one-stop regional hub and recognised by the most respected industry professionals. The event offers a stream of business opportunities while at the same time developing Asia's water infrastructure. ASIAWATER 2020 in its 11th edition will take place from 30 November to 2 December 2020 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

