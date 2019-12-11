ASIAWATER 2020 Returns in Kuala Lumpur from 31 March -- 2 April

With the central theme, "Embracing Change, Pursuing Excellence", ASIAWATER 2020 has the support of the Malaysian Government in the efforts to transform and improve the country's water supply and resources.

"To protect our water resources, more advanced management skills and innovative technologies are required, and ASIAWATER 2020 plays an important role and acts as a platform for all water industry players in providing a unique opportunity to explore, share and showcase the latest solutions and technologies," said Malaysia's Prime Minister, Tun Dr. Mahathir Bin Mohamad.

There will be three key themes for the 11th edition of ASIAWATER's free-to-attend conference and seminars, which includes Policy & Governance, Financial & Technical Sustainability, and Water Resource Management.

Dato' Teo Yen Hua, Advisor of ASEAN Water Series, said, "I believe with the impressive lineup of international and regional speakers sharing and presenting, it will certainly benefit not just the private sector but also the Federal and State Governments of Asia."

ASIAWATER 2020 will be the best platform for open and constructive dialogues for players from within ASEAN and the rest of the world focusing solely on water and wastewater issues within the region.

"The Philippine Water Works Association (PWWA) hopes to work with other organisations in the region to stimulate the growth of the water industry and sharing best practices and solutions to water-related crisis throughout ASEAN, and I believe ASIAWATER 2020 is the platform for this," said the President of PWWA, ATTY. Vicente M. Joyas.

Mrs. Eliane van Doorn, Regional Director Business Development -- ASEAN, Informa Markets commented: "ASIAWATER has always been updating its content from year to year as the 11th edition will be seeing fresh and new content. Besides the usual conference and seminars, ASIAWATER 2020 will have the new WATER TALKS where thought leaders in the field can find inspiration, share big or small ideas."

ASIAWATER 2020 is anticipated to host more than 1200 exhibitors from 32 countries/regions and will have 11 major international and regional pavilions including Austria, Bavaria, Mainland China, EU, Germany, Illinois, Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, The Netherlands and The United States of America.

The list of confirmed exhibiting companies includes Ebara Pumps Malaysia, Ranhill Water Divisions, George Kent Malaysia, TECHKEM Group, Endress Hauser, Molecor (SEA), Salcon Engineering, and many more.

Online registration is now open. Please visit www.asiawater.org to find out how to register and more.

ASIAWATER Expo & Forum, the longest running and leading trade event for the water and wastewater industry, is organised by Informa Markets | UBM Malaysia, a part of Informa PLC. It is held biennial in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It has continued to prove to be a one-stop regional hub and recognised by the most respected industry professionals. The event offers a stream of business opportunities while at the same time developing Asia's water infrastructure. ASIAWATER 2020 in its 11th edition will take place from 31 March to 2 April 2020 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

