ASICS Announce Performance Face Cover That Allows Runners to Maintain Their Edge

Together the unique, innovative design and cutting-edge materials allow runners of all levels to help stay protected and to exercise without compromising performance. Tests[2] show that the ASICS RUNNERS FACE COVER significantly improves breathability and comfort with runners feeling little to almost no difference from wearing no mask. Importantly, this is maintained even when running at higher speeds where conventional masks may inhibit performance.

"We know how important it is for runners to protect themselves and others when running, but also that many find face covers uncomfortable and restrictive," said Kenichi Harano, Executive Officer and Senior General Manager at the ISS. "So, we created the ASICS RUNNERS FACE COVER, uniquely designed for runners with cutting-edge technology. The innovative design gives runners room to breathe comfortably while performing at their physical peak."

The new ASICS RUNNERS FACE COVER will be available to runners globally starting in mid-September at a retail price of $40. To find out more about the ASICS RUNNERS FACE COVER and register your interest for when this product is available, please visit https://www.asics.com/us/en-us/asics-runners-face-cover/p/ANA_3013A692-400.html?size=OS.

A pioneering approach to design

The ASICS RUNNERS FACE COVER is not like any other sports accessory on the market. While other approaches rely solely on the breathability of materials, the ASICS RUNNERS FACE COVER combines this with an innovative design that gives runners the space to breathe comfortably within the face cover. This approach means that runners of every level can strive for their best performance with the confidence that they are taking steps to help stay protected.

Scientists at the ISS have responded to the unique needs of runners with a series of technologies and design features including:

Interior Space

- The unique curved structure creates more room inside the face cover to allow for easier breathing when running.

- Air vents innovatively placed on the face cover provide unobstructed airflow while minimizing the spread of droplets.

- Cutting-edge material cools the air flowing into the nose and mouth, improving breathability and comfort. The water repellent, washable fabric makes cleaning easier.

- Specifically designed to accommodate a wide range of faces with an adjustable cord to ensure fit– helping prevent fog build-up when wearing glasses.

- Produced with approximately 31% recycled materials.

ASICS listens to runners of all levels to keep them motivated and help stay protected

With the ASICS RUNNERS FACE COVER, ASICS is continuing to listen to runners' needs. Ongoing research conducted by ASICS shows that globally, 7 in 10 (68% globally; 65% in the U.S.) people are more driven than ever to return to their physical peak.

However, 8 in 10 (79% globally; 83% in the U.S.) of active individuals we surveyed said wearing a face cover when running is not a comfortable experience because it is hard to breathe and irritates the skin. The ASICS RUNNERS FACE COVER is designed specifically to address the need for a face cover while running that offers comfort as well as performance, with 5 in 10 runners (53% globally; 53% in the U.S.) saying they would feel more comfortable about their safety wearing a face cover while exercising.

"At ASICS, listening to our runners and understanding their changing needs lies at the heart of everything we do," said Yasuhito Hirota, President & Chief Operating Officer, AISCS. "There is more we can learn from the running community as lockdowns ease across the globe, and we will continue to evolve our products and services to meet their future needs."

Get Involved

*The ASICS RUNNERS FACE COVER is not a medical-grade mask nor certified as Personal Protective Equipment. It is not an FDA-approved product and makes no claims of antimicrobial or antiviral protection, particulate filtration, or infection prevention or reduction.

ABOUT OUR COVID-19 RESPONSE

We consider the health and wellbeing of our athletes, customers and staff as our top priority, and we took the decision months ago to close our retail stores and offices in affected markets around the world. Medical professionals say that in the current situation movement is very important to ensure everybody's mental and physical wellbeing. We believe in the power of sport to uplift us all, and in times like this it has never been as important to help everyone achieve a sound mind in a sound body. We will continue to do all we can to help the world achieve that goal.

[1] ASICS 2020 Pulse Survey: a live study of 1,250 regular exercisers in total across five markets that explores how people are feeling about returning to fitness and their current safety concerns/challenges. Conducted by Edelman Intelligence

[2] Tests conducted at ASICS Institute of Sport Science in Kobe, July 2020 compared ASICS Runner Face Cover with Conventional Non-Woven masks. Results demonstrate improved breathability and comfort at speeds both above and below AT (anaerobic threshold) using the perception scale.

