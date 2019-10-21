ASICS Appears at WWSE 2019

BEIJING, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Winter Sports (Beijing) Expo 2019 (WWSE 2019), jointly hosted by Beijing Olympic City Development Association and IDG, debuted in Beijing. The sports brand ASICS appeared at WWSE 2019. Together with Haglöfs, a leading premium outdoor equipment supplier in Europe it has acquired, ASICS participated in this global professional and authoritative winter sports exhibition to contribute to helping China's winter sports industry grow.

ASICS hopes that through participation in this major industry event, it will join the campaign to raise awareness for winter sports and support China's vision to "engage 300 million people in winter sports". ASICS aspires to become a strong force driving the rapid development of China's winter sports industry as it prepares for Beijing 2022.

At the WWSE, ASICS stood out with a diverse mix of winter sports products including not only warmth retention products for urban winter sports, but also a full range of Haglöfs professional outdoor equipment, highlighting its committment to improving the winter sports experience through outstanding products.

With 70 years of history, ASICS has remained true to its brand philosophy of "Anima Sana in Corpore Sano (A Healthy Mind in a Healthy Body)", and has seized the opportunity to pioneer new sports trends. Since its establishment, ASICS has been committed to helping the global sports industry prosper with quality products and excellent services, and innovating to enhance athletes' competitive performance. ASICS has also actively contributed to innovation and transformation of China's sports industry, and played an indispensable role in its rise. In recent years, it has formed partnerships with the China Triathlon National Team, Chinese tennis player Zhang Shuai, and other athletes, fully supporting China's competitive sports. In addition, as a leader and pioneer in running, ASICS has also sponsored the Wuxi Marathon and Xi'an International Marathon, provided professional support for many track & field events in China, worked to engage the general public in sports through running, and promoted the fitness and well being of all Chinese people.

ASICS's past, present and future mission is to promote the healthy and sustainable development of society through sports, and to greatly contribute to China's sports industry.

