ASICS NORTH AMERICA LAUNCHES 'LIVE UPLIFTED' BRAND CAMPAIGN

"The Live Uplifted campaign reinforces ASICS' commitment to moving both the body and the mind," said Richard Sullivan, President and CEO of ASICS North America. "Channeling our founding principle, we'll aim to celebrate individuals who are creating an impact and uplifting their communities through running."

To kick off, ASICS will be rolling out a series of content featuring a group of diverse and inspiring storytellers from throughout North America. These storytellers are utilizing the power of running in their communities to bring people together and make a meaningful impact.

Lance Woods

Lance's journey as a runner began as a way of clearing his head, an example of someone channeling the connection between body and mind. A native of Detroit, MI, Lance has always dreamed of a better life for his family and friends. It wasn't until Lance left home for college that he realized he could facilitate the change he wanted to see for those in his hometown. Lance, alongside co-founder Joe Robinson, founded WeRun313, the premiere run club of Detroit with over 2,000 participants, each striving to reach a common goal of creating a happier and healthier community.

Judge Craig Mitchell

Over 25 years ago, Judge Craig Mitchell ran his first race, a relay, at the request of his boss in the District Attorney's Office. Little did he know how impactful running would become in his life. In 2012, Judge Mitchell was introduced to Midnight Mission in Los Angeles from a young man he had sentenced to prison. That introduction would sprout the foundation for the Skid Row Running Club. Through the club, Judge Mitchell's mission is to encourage running as an outlet for those in the community who want to overcome alcohol and drug abuse problems. To this day, Judge Mitchell joins the group for weekly runs and continues to advocate for rehabilitation through the sport of running.

Major Kim "Rooster" Rossiter

Retired U.S. Marine Major Kim "Rooster" Rossiter's life was changed forever in 2007 when his daughter, Ainsley, was diagnosed with infantile neuroaxonal dystrophy, a rare progressive developmental disorder. In 2008, Major Rossiter witnessed the face of his wheelchair-bound daughter light up with joy and excitement during on an oceanside run. Ainsley has since passed, but that moment led to the creation of Ainsley's Angels, a national non-profit dedicated to building all-inclusive communities, providing exceptional opportunities and experiences for disabled athletes.

Lupita Hernandez

U.S. Marine Lupita Hernandez understands firsthand the importance of a healthy mind and a healthy body. Lupita started running as a way to combat her struggle with PTSD and depression. In 2018, Lupita's passion for running propelled her to begin "Run for Their Lives," an ultra-marathon aimed at PTSD awareness. "Run for Their Lives" is a 200-mile run that features Lupita planting one flag each mile in honor of a lost veteran. Lupita hosted a "Run for Their Lives" in January of 2022 and raised over $3,000 for PTSD awareness.

Tenia Fisher

Running has been Tenia Fisher's escape since she was a kid. Originally used to explore and attend college on an athletic scholarship, Tenia would later find greater purpose from the sport. Based in Milwaukee, WI, Tenia now serves as the lead captain of F.E.A.R. (Forget Everything And Run), a group aimed at bridging the fitness gap and ensuring that runners of color feel welcome and accepted.

2022 ASICS UPLIFT AMBASSADOR STORY DEBUT

February: Lance Woods

March: Judge Craig Mitchell

April: Major Kim "Rooster" Rossiter

May: Lupita Hernandez

August: Tenia Fisher

LIVE UPLIFTED THROUGHOUT 2022

From community events and race opportunities to panel discussions/education and cause awareness, ASICS will continue to work with these inspiring individuals throughout the year to help further their missions and make an impact in their communities.

Grounded on ASICS' ongoing research into the impact of movement on the mind, ASICS will further integrate the Live Uplifted message and the Sound Mind, Sound Body™ sentiment into the brand's big moments throughout the year including the ASICS Blue Jean Mile activation during Mental Health Awareness Month and the World Athletic Championships in Eugene, which ASICS serves as a proud partner of the event.

To follow the campaign, visit https://www.asics.com/us/en-us/mk/soundmindsoundbody follow #LIVEUPLIFTED on social. To learn more about ASICS, please visit: http://www.ASICS.com.

