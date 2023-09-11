ASICS RELEASES THE LIGHTEST CO2 EMISSIONS SNEAKER ON THE MARKET

One of the shoe's key features is the carbon-negative foam³ in the midsole and sockliner. Thanks to the new composition of materials, this shoe offers softer cushioning properties for lasting underfoot comfort. Additionally, the upper and the sockliner mesh are made with recycled materials and a solution-dyed polyester to help reduce the overall impact on the planet. Structurally, the new minimalistic tape method offers a supportive fit for daily activities while minimizing material use and waste.

Go Suzuki, Executive Officer, Senior General Manger for ASICS SportStyle said: "ASICS is committed to reaching the goal of becoming net-zero emissions by 2050. Not only is the GEL-LYTE™ III CM 1.95 sneaker the lightest CO2e emissions sneaker on market, but we are also confident that it is one of the most aesthetically compelling shoes, on top of being very comfortable for users' daily activities. To accomplish our bold goal, we will continue to deliver creative solutions as exemplified in the GEL-LYTE™ III CM 1.95 sneaker."

The GEL-LYTE™ III CM 1.95 sneaker will be available for purchase from Friday, September 22nd, in Cream/Glacier Grey colors via ASICS SportStyle online and in select stores for $150 USD.

¹ Based on a calculation conducted by ASICS and validated by SGS (Société Générale de Surveillance) Japan, in accordance with ISO ISO14067 standard in August 2022.

² Based on available industry data for life cycle CO₂e emissions as of 11 Sep. 2023.

³ New carbon negative foam incorporates a material made from a bio-based polymer derived partially from sugarcane, called "SEPTON™ BIO-series" manufactured by Kuraray Co., Ltd.

For more information, visit https://www.asics.com/

