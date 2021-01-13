ASICS Returns To Its Sound Mind, Sound Body™ Roots

ASICS, an acronym for the Latin phrase Anima Sana In Corpore Sano or a Sound Mind in a Sound Body, has always believed in the positive impact of sport on the mind. ASICS' founder, Kihachiro Onitsuka, saw that sport had the ability to bring hope and lift spirits throughout Japan in the 1940s. Today, ASICS' founding philosophy is perhaps more relevant than ever before, which is why the company is returning to its roots and putting Sound Mind, Sound Body™ at the core of its business.

Moving Minds Through Research and Innovation

In 2021, ASICS will undertake a landmark research project into the positive impact of sport on mental wellbeing. The research project will use cutting-edge biometric technology to capture the true impact of sport on the minds of thousands of participants around the world.

Ahead of the research project's full roll-out, ASICS has also conducted an initial feasibility study involving a group of elite athletes – including British Olympic runner and European Triathlon Champion Beth Potter – and everyday athletes as a basis for comparison.

Moving Minds Measured

Overseen by Dr. Brendon Stubbs, a leading exercise and mental health researcher based at King's College London, the study measured a series of brain pathways known to influence the emotional and cognitive elements of mental wellbeing. It found that after a short amount of physical activity, the everyday athletes experienced an overall emotional uplift, including up to a 29% improvement in their ability to cope with stress and up to an 18% increase in their relaxation levels. They also reported a significant drop in negative emotions like frustration and were up to 28% less prone to making rash decisions and react negatively to challenges or disruption.

When it comes to the brain pathways associated with cognitive performance, the everyday athletes again demonstrated a significant uplift after a brief amount of sport. This included up to a 26% increase in brain processing speed, up to a 21% improvement in memory and as much as a 58% reduction in their levels of cognitive stress, some of the symptoms of which are anxiety, forgetfulness and disorganization.

Interestingly, both the emotional and cognitive uplifts were greater among the everyday athletes than among the elite athletes.

Following this initial feasibility study, ASICS is continuing to conduct the experiment with both everyday and elite athletes. The findings of this research project will be used to develop future innovations that unlock the mental benefits of sport and exercise for athletes of all levels.

Move with the Sun at Sunrise to Spread Positivity

Starting today, ASICS is coming together with its athletes - including Sara Hall, Deena Kastor and Taliyah Brooks - to issue an open invitation to people around the world to join their mission and uplift the world. Using sunrise as a symbol of hope, ASICS is encouraging people everywhere to kick start the New Year by moving at sunrise to spread positivity and raise awareness. Starting today, hundreds of ASICS athletes, ambassadors and employees will move at sunrise. To get involved:

Get up, get out and move at sunrise by going for a run, walk, or taking part in any sport or activity

Take your sunrise selfie and upload to Instagram, Facebook or Twitter with #SoundMindSoundBody and @ASICS (Instagram and Facebook) or @ASICSAmericas (Twitter)

Take part in the Move with the Sun at Sunrise Challenge using the ASICS Runkeeper™ app

Nominate up to three others to do the same and continue spreading the word

Dr. Stubbs says: "It is impossible to overstate just how significant the impact sport and exercise have on our mind. It's absolutely vital that people regularly move their body to experience those all-important cognitive and emotional benefits for themselves. Never has there been a more important time to become active and experience the mental health benefits sport and movement bring."

"We know the COVID-19 pandemic has put even more pressure on the wellbeing of millions of people," said Yasuhito Hirota, President & Chief Operating Officer of ASICS. "We also know and believe that sport and movement can lift spirits and help people feel better. For us, 2021 is about unlocking the unique power of sport to uplift our minds. That starts with encouraging people everywhere to move with us at Sunrise and will continue throughout the year as we demonstrate our commitments to our founding Sound Mind, Sound Body™ philosophy."

Get Involved

For more information or to take part, visit ASICS.com and follow @ASICS (Instagram and Facebook) or @ASICSAmericas (Twitter).

MEDIA ASSETS

Campaign Website: https://www.asics.com/us/en-us/mk/soundmindsoundbody

Image and Video available including:

ASICS Elite Athlete Video and Experiment Data

- Product Images

- Sound Mind, Sound Body Launch Film

- Research Info

ABOUT THE RESEARCH

ASICS is undertaking a live experiment to advance its understanding of sport's impact on the mind. Developed in collaboration with neuroinformatic company EMOTIV, and leading exercise and mental health researcher Dr Brendon Stubbs, the experiment employs Advance EEG technology to chart the difference in an individual's cognitive and emotional reactions pre- and post- exercise across six primary metrics - interest, excitement, frustration, relaxation, cognitive stress and focus.

On completion of the experiment, an individual's neurobiological data is interpreted through validated machine learning algorithms to produce a summary report and series of mind map visuals, detailing in an objective way the positive impact of exercise on their cognitive and emotional brain pathway responses.

Taking place between December 1, 2020 and January 7, 2021, the experiment has been conducted on an initial research group of seven people. This group includes three elite athletes and a control group of four non-elite athletes.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1419206/ASICS.jpg

SOURCE ASICS

Related Links

https://www.asics.com

