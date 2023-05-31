Asieris' progress in MIBC receives renewed attention with its inclusion in ASCO 2023

News provided by

Asieris

31 May, 2023, 04:00 ET

SHANGHAI, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asieris Pharmaceuticals (688176)， a global biopharma company specializing in discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs for the treatment of genitourinary tumors and other related diseases, announced the phase I clinical data of ANTICIPATE Study was published for the first time at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting in Chicago (e16607). This is a study of taking oral APL-1202 in combination with BeiGene's tislelizumab compared to just taking tislelizumab alone as neoadjuvant therapy (NAC) in patients with muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC).

A total of 9 subjects were enrolled In the Phase I stage of the trial, and the clinical data showed oral APL-1202 in combination with tislelizumab was well tolerated. No dose-limiting toxicities were observed at either 375 mg, 750 mg, or 1125 mg daily dose of APL-1202 and the recommended phase II dose (RP2D) was identified as 1125 mg daily dose. Treatment-related adverse events (TRAE) were observed in 6 patients. All AEs were grade 1, except 1 case of CTCAE grade 2 T wave abnormality on ECG and 1 case of CTCAE grade 3 liver dysfunctions. No grade 4 or 5 related AEs were observed. None of these events resulted in treatment interruptions, dose reductions, or delays in radical cystectomy. Preliminary efficacy signals were observed and pathological downstaging to

The clinical trial of oral APL-1202 in combination with tislelizumab as neoadjuvant therapy in MIBC has completed the Phase I dose-escalation stage and entered into Phase II stage in November 2022. The trial is actively recruiting for Phase II with the first patient enrolled in December 2022. In addition, APL-1202 is currently undergoing two pivotal Phase II/III clinical trials：APL-1202 in combination with intravesical chemotherapy in chemo-relapsed intermediate-to-high risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), and APL-1202 monotherapy for untreated intermediate-risk NMIBC.

"ASCO Annual Meeting is the largest international conference in the field of cancer treatment globally." said Dr. Linda Wu, Chief Development Officer of Asieris, "Bladder cancer is one of the focused areas of Asieris Pharmaceuticals. The successful selection of our clinical research demonstrates our research and development capabilities in this focused area and showcases the growing influence of China in the international oncology community. In the future, Asieris will continue to prioritize patient-centered innovation and research, strive to develop more new drugs and bring greater benefits to patients in China and around the world."

About Asieris

Asieris Pharmaceuticals (688176.SH), founded in March 2010, is a global biopharma company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative drugs that treat genitourinary tumors and other related diseases. We strive to improve human health and help people live a more dignified life. We aim to become a global pharma leader that integrates R&D, manufacturing, and commercialization in our areas of focus, as we provide best-in-class integrated diagnosis and treatment solutions for patients in China and worldwide.

The company has been developing its proprietary R&D platform and core technologies, exploring new mechanisms of action, and efficiently screening and evaluating drug candidates. With a well-established in-house R&D system and expertise in global drug development, Asieris is committed to launching first-in-class drugs and other innovative products to address huge unmet needs in its areas of focus.

Asieris is also enhancing its pipeline for genitourinary diseases via proprietary R&D and strategic partnerships, while closely following cutting-edge technologies and therapeutics. The company strives to discover and identify unmet medical needs, and adopts a forward-looking approach in product planning and life-cycle management. We aim to establish an outstanding portfolio that covers diagnosis and treatment in a bid to benefit more patients in China and globally.

SOURCE Asieris

Also from this source

Asieris Deepens Strategic Partnership with UroViu to Further Develop Integrated Diagnosis and Treatment Platform for Bladder Cancer

Asieris Releases 2022 Annual Report: Makes Steady Progress in its Clinical Development, Global Expansion to Treat Genitourinary Tumors, and Implementing its Commercialization Strategy to Provide Integrated Diagnosis-to-Treatment Solutions

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.