Asieris will Present For the First Time Interim Analysis Data of Oral APL-1202 in Combination with PD-1 Inhibitor Tislelizumab for Neoadjuvant Treatment of Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer at 2024 ASCO-GU

SHANGHAI, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asieris Pharmaceuticals (Stock Code: 688176.SH), a global biopharmaceutical company specializing in discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative drugs for the treatment of genitourinary tumors and other related diseases, announced that the interim analysis data from the Phase II clinical trial of oral APL-1202 in combination with PD-1 inhibitor tislelizumab as neoadjuvant therapy for muscular invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) will be presented for the first time in the form of a rapid oral presentation abstract (Abstract No. 632) at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU).

Dr. Matt D. Galsky, MD, FASCO, from the Tisch Cancer Institute, Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology, at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, will be the speaker.

About Asieris

Asieris Pharmaceuticals(688176.SH), founded in March 2010, is a global biopharma company specializing in discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs for the treatment of genitourinary tumors and other related diseases. We strive to improve human health to preserve patient's dignity. We aim to become a global pharma leader that integrates R&D, manufacturing and commercialization in our areas of focus, as we provide best-in-class integrated diagnosis and treatment solutions for patients in China and worldwide.

The company has been developing its proprietary R&D platform and core technologies, exploring new mechanisms of action, and efficiently screening and evaluating drug candidates. With a well-established in-house R&D system and expertise in global drug development, Asieris is committed to launching first-in-class drugs and other innovative products to address huge unmet needs in its areas of focus.

Asieris is also enhancing its pipeline for genitourinary diseases via proprietary R&D and strategic partnerships, while closely following cutting-edge technologies and therapeutics. The company strives to discover and identify unmet clinical needs, and adopts a forward-looking approach in product planning and life-cycle management. We aim to establish an outstanding portfolio that covers diagnosis and treatment in a bid to benefit more patients in China and globally.

