Asieris Wins Questex's Fierce Innovation Awards - Life Sciences Edition 2019

SHANGHAI, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asieris, a China-based biotech company specializing in the development and commercialization of new drugs for the treatment of genitourinary tumors and related diseases, announced today that it has been selected as a winner in this year's Fierce Innovation Awards - Life Sciences Edition, a peer reviewed awards program from the publisher of FierceBiotech and FiercePharma. The competition highlights companies that demonstrated innovative solutions, technologies, and services that have the potential to make the greatest impact for biotech and pharma companies.

Asieris earned the top honor in the category of Medical Device Innovation for its innovative product Cevira®, a photodynamic drug-device combination product developed for the non-surgical treatment of high-grade cervical dysplasia. Asieris is the only China-based company among all the winners and finalists this year.

"Asieris is honored to be recognized by this prestigious award. Asieris is dedicated to becoming the most innovative, influential, respectable and trustworthy pharmaceutical company in our areas of focus. Innovation is always at the core of our business," said Dr. John Zhuang, Asieris co-founder and Chief Operation Officer. "Cevira® provides a novel treatment alternative for HSIL patients, avoiding the pain and side effects of surgical operation. We firmly believe it is a breakthrough therapy for these patients."

Currently surgical resection is the most common treatment option for women with cervical dysplasia. Women of childbearing age have a high medical need for a non-surgical treatment that preserves the cervical function. To date, there have been no approved non-surgical treatments in the world for this condition; Cevira® has the potential to fill the void.

Cevira® is a drug-device combination. The device size is quite small, about the size of a tampon, and the shape is designed to comfortably fit within the vagina and remain in place without affecting the patient's normal physical activity. This innovative design also makes it possible to use light of low fluence rates over a relatively longer time period, which has the advantage to maintain the treatment efficacy while minimizing patient discomfort and side effects.

The treatment of Cevira® is based on photodynamic therapy combining a photosensitizer with activation by light of a specific wavelength. Cevira® is convenient to use: it can be easily applied by a gynecologist in the clinic. With the self-powered integrated design, the Cevira® device switches on and off automatically. It does not require the patient to stay at a medical facility during the entire treatment period. The patient can leave the clinic immediately and go back to daily activities, and easily remove the device when the treatment is completed. Patients generally only need one or two treatments.

Fierce Innovation Award applicants were evaluated on the merits of their product's effectiveness, technical innovation, competitive advantage, financial impact, and true innovation. In this year's strong competition, Asieris was selected as the winner among the three finalists in the Medical Device Innovation category by a distinguished judging panel of industry leaders.

About Asieris Pharmaceuticals

Asieris Pharmaceuticals, founded in March 2010 in China Medical City in Jiangsu Taizhou, with its R&D Center located in Shanghai, is the only China-based, globally oriented company specializing in the development and commercialization of new drugs for the treatment of genitourinary tumors and related diseases. Asieris Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to becoming the most innovative, influential, respectable, and trustworthy pharmaceutical company in our areas of focus.

We create global values of our proprietary first-in-class new drugs with breakthrough potentials. Meanwhile, we in-license late-stage or marketed new drugs from overseas for the Chinese market, in order to enhance our product pipeline and allow us quickly establish leadership in the China market.

