ASIFA-HOLLYWOOD HEADS TO ANNECY INTERNATIONAL ANIMATION FILM FESTIVAL, JUNE 9-15

'ASIFA Global Meet and Greet' Mixer set for June 12, 7:30 p.m. CST

BURBANK, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASIFA-Hollywood will be co-sponsoring the 'ASIFA Global Meet and Greet' mixer on Wednesday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m. CST at Espace Détente in MIFA during the weeklong annual Annecy International Animation Film Festival, June 9-15. This mixer is co-sponsored with ASIFA Hellas and ASIFA China.

Attending this year's festival on behalf of ASIFA-Hollywood are Interim Executive Director, Aubry Mintz and Board Vice President, Frank Gladstone. "We are so thrilled to be co-sponsoring this event at Annecy. It is a perfect way to connect with other ASIFA international chapters and learn about what each other are doing," says Mintz. "It will also be a great space to share the initiatives we have been working on at ASIFA-Hollywood, not just the Annie Awards but all our excellent programs i.e., AEF scholarships/grants, film preservation, screenings and more. It is an exciting time to be part of the global animation community."

"The Association Internationale du Film d'Animation (ASIFA) helped found the Annecy Festival in 1960, and the ASIFA-Hollywood chapter has been participating in one way or another almost from the beginning," adds Gladstone. "We are proud and honored to continue this decades-long tradition by once again taking such an active part of this year's meetings and festivities."

ASIFA-Hollywood is the world's first and foremost professional organization dedicated to promoting the Art of Animation and celebrating the people who create it. Today, ASIFA-Hollywood, the largest chapter of the international organization ASIFA, supports a wide range of animation activities and preservation efforts through its membership. Current initiatives include the Animation Archive, Animation Aid Foundation, animated film preservation, open source software support, special events, classes and screenings.

Created in 1972 by veteran voice talent June Foray, the Annie Awards™ have grown in scope and stature for five decades. For more information on ASIFA-Hollywood and the Annie Awards™, please visit www.asifa-hollywood.org and www.annieawards.org.

CONTACT: Gretchen Houser, Houser PR

P: 562.235.0991

E: [email protected]

SOURCE ASIFA-Hollywood