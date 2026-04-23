ASIFA-HOLLYWOOD LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER ANNIE AWARDS QUALIFYING FESTIVAL LIST

BURBANK, Calif., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASIFA-Hollywood proudly announces the launch of its inaugural Annie Awards Qualifying Festival List—an exciting new initiative designed to recognize and celebrate film festivals around the world that champion the art of animation. The list will spotlight festivals around the globe that have demonstrated meaningful impact, artistic excellence, and a sustained commitment to advancing both the art and industry of animation.

"We're seeking festivals that are not only respected by their peers but also serve as influential voices within the animation community," said ASIFA-Hollywood Executive Director Aubry Mintz. "The top prize winners at these festivals will be allowed to submit their work to corresponding Annie categories with no submission fee."

Annie-qualifying festivals will also gain access to special partnership opportunities with ASIFA-Hollywood, including cross-promotional support, collaboration on programming, and participation in jury selection—strengthening connections across the global animation landscape.

ASIFA-Hollywood is committed to supporting emerging festivals that show strong potential but may not yet be fully established. Select festivals may receive guidance through sponsorship, programming support, jury participation, and promotional efforts to help elevate their visibility and growth.

"As we build this network, it's essential that ASIFA-Hollywood remains connected to the festivals shaping animation worldwide," added the Festival Committee Chair, Charles Solomon. "We look forward to expanding this list and fostering lasting relationships across the community."

The committee will review submissions and update our list on an annual basis. Animation festivals interested in being considered for qualification are encouraged to apply here: https://forms.gle/anDCgV2ra1pqTVxC7

ASIFA-Hollywood looks forward to discovering and collaborating with the next wave of animation festivals around the globe.

The 2026 Annies Qualifying festivals are:

Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Annecy, France

Ottawa International Animation Festival | Ottawa, Canada

Kaboom Animation Festival, Amsterdam, Netherlands

ANIMAFEST ZAGREB, Zagreb, Croatia

Animation is Film, California, USA

Animayo International Film Festival, Gran Canaria, Spain

Fantoche International Animation Film Festival, Baden, Switzerland

ASIFA-Hollywood is the world's foremost professional organization dedicated to promoting the Art of Animation and celebrating the people who create it. Today, ASIFA-Hollywood, the largest chapter of the international organization ASIFA, supports a wide range of animation activities and preservation efforts through its membership. Current initiatives include the Animation Archive, Animation Aid Foundation, Animation Educators Forum (AEF), film preservation, open-source support, special events, screenings and the annual Annie Awards™.

CONTACT: Gretchen Houser, Houser PR

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SOURCE ASIFA-Hollywood