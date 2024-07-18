Asit Sen to Join ACP Capital Markets as Head of Energy Transition & Industrial Decarbonization

STAMFORD, Conn., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACP Capital Markets is pleased to announce that Asit Sen has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Head of the Energy Transition & Industrial Decarbonization team. In this role Mr. Sen will head a new strategy providing capital markets, strategic M&A and sustainable finance solutions to help global energy, power, industrials and other hard-to-abate sector clients in their transition journeys. Mr. Sen joins from Bank of America where he served as a Managing Director, Head of Net Zero & Energy Transition Advisory within the Global Sustainable Finance Group. In addition to his core strategy, Mr. Sen will also head up a subsidiary effort, leveraging his extensive relationships in the US-India Economic Corridor to develop a capital markets and M&A effort, paralleling the firm's extant cross-border capabilities in Latin America, adding another high growth emerging markets initiative to ACP's historical geographic business lines.

Mr. Sen stated, "The transition to a low-carbon global economy, with peak energy demand still years away, represents one of the most significant opportunities and challenges of our time. Today's complex macro landscape requires a global partnership model combined with an entrepreneurial mindset to drive innovation in decarbonization technologies and sustainable capital market solutions. I am excited to join ACP's forward-thinking and dynamic global platform. ACP's strong commitment to resource and commodity-oriented industries, its partnerships with top-tier global investors, deep in-country relationships, and a proven track record in offering innovative capital market solutions, cross-border transactions, and M&A align perfectly with my dedication towards driving cost-effective, sustainable and low-carbon energy solutions."

Mark Bishop, Partner & Managing Director of ACP Capital Markets, stated, "We are excited to have Asit join our leadership team and a growing bench of seasoned bankers. ACP's business model has historically focused on a broad spectrum of the resource segments including upstream oil/gas, mining, commercial scale agribusiness as well as power generation and industrials. As the energy transition and demand for low-carbon solutions pick up pace, Asit's extensive experience, strategic insights and deep industry relationships complement our existing sector strengths and market coverage." Mr. Bishop further noted, "Asit is also enabling us to shift the axis of our geographic coverage from North/South America, leveraging our strong emerging markets capabilities, to support transactions in India as well."

ACP Capital Markets (https://www.acpcm.com/) is a middle market focused investment bank that specializes in the private placement of cross-border equity and debt principally for issuers located in the Americas and supports M&A/Advisory work globally for both private and public issuers. The firm's 19 person banking and advisory team focuses on the broad spectrum of the resource sectors including upstream energy, mining, water and agribusiness, power generation/distribution, transportation/logistics, industrials, telecommunications and defense/security. The firm also arranges/places financings for special situations outcomes for distressed issuers or companies requiring specialized, time sensitive capital including for bankruptcies, restructurings, litigation financing, etc. The Company's senior partners and line bankers formerly worked for a number of the bulge bracket institutions including UBS, Salomon Brothers and Goldman Sachs.

ACP places securities in the US through its wholly owned subsidiary broker-dealer Aldwych Securities LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered entity.

