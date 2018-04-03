Ask a Lender introduces Best Mortgage Lenders 2018

At the core of Best Mortgage Lenders is the idea that mortgages are local — just like real estate. "Despite the growth of online lending, many people prefer to work with a local mortgage professional in their community when it comes to getting a mortgage," said Simmons.

The rankings are produced based on online submissions and audited in collaboration with Scotsman Guide Media, the nation's leading resource for the mortgage industry and producer of trade, national rankings, Top Originators, for nine years.

Best Mortgage Lenders 2018 ranks mortgage brokers and loan officers based on the number of loans closed in calendar-year 2017. Eligibility requirements include closing at least 100 home loans and completing the auditing process successfully.

"Best Mortgage Lenders is a resource for home shoppers and a great recognition for mortgage brokers and lenders who excel in their communities," said Simmons.

Since its launch in November 2017, Ask a Lender has promoted the notion of "Borrow Wisely." Ask a Lender provides information and lender searches that help people find, compare and connect with lenders without disclosing their contact information.

Best Mortgage Lenders meets Ask a Lender's goal of providing alternatives to sponsored lender listings typically presented by other online platforms. "To get the scope and uniqueness of these rankings, go ahead and search for who ranked in your city and state," said Simmons.

About Ask a Lender

Based in Bothell, Washington, Ask a Lender offers powerful lender-matching technology that helps borrowers search for loans, connect with lenders and get financial information, without disclosing their personal information. Learn more at www.askalender.com. View and search Best Mortgage Lenders 2018 at www.askalender.com/BML2018.

