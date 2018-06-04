Ask a Lender Ranks Mortgage Lenders in California Cities

BOTHELL, Wash., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ask a Lender, a unique digital platform that connects people with lenders, recently released a suite of mortgage loan officer rankings by city and state. These new rankings are a great resource for online home-loan shoppers in California, whether they're buying in big cities like Los Angeles, San Diego or San Francisco or smaller markets such as Calabasas, Napa or San Luis Obispo.
The full suite of Ask a Lender 2018 rankings, at www.askalender.com/TheBest, includes 10 lists of individual mortgage lenders that can be browsed by state and city. The California rankings can be found here:
- Best Mortgage Lenders in California
- Best Mortgage Refinance Lenders in California
- Best VA Mortgage Lenders in California
- Best FHA Mortgage Lenders in California
- Best USDA Home Loan Lenders in California
- Best Zero and Low Down Payment Mortgage Lender in California
- Best Low-Credit Mortgage Lenders in California
- Best First-Time Homebuyer Lenders in California
- Best Home Equity Line of Credit Lenders in California
- Best Mortgage Brokers in California
At the core of Ask a Lender's rankings is the idea that mortgages are local — just like real estate. "We recognized the need of homebuyers to find high-quality lenders in their local areas," said Brian B. Simmons, CEO and founder of Ask a Lender. "Local lenders know the local market. If you're buying a home in Santa Barbara, you wouldn't look for a lender in Sacramento — or Dallas or Boston. That is why we made these lists searchable by city and state.
"We also focused on specific loan niches, like government-backed loans and lenders who specialize in first-time homebuyers, because we found a need for a resource that introduces who is the best at closing these loan types in local markets," said Simmons.
With access to information and lender searches, Ask a Lender helps people find, compare and connect with lenders without disclosing their contact information. "It is the best way to find the best California lender for you," said Simmons.
About Ask a Lender
Based in Bothell, Washington, Ask a Lender offers powerful lender-matching technology that helps borrowers search for loans, connect with lenders and get financial information, without disclosing their personal information. Learn more at www.askalender.com. View and browse the 2018 rankings at www.askalender.com/TheBest.
