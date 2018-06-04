The full suite of Ask a Lender 2018 rankings, at www.askalender.com/TheBest, includes 10 lists of individual mortgage lenders that can be browsed by state and city. The Florida rankings can be found here:

At the core of Ask a Lender's rankings is the idea that mortgages are local — just like real estate. "We recognized the need of homebuyers to find high-quality lenders in their local areas," said Brian B. Simmons, CEO and founder of Ask a Lender. "Local lenders know the local market. If you're buying a home in Boca Raton, you wouldn't look for a lender in Gainesville — or Los Angeles or Boston. That is why we made these lists searchable by city and state.

"We also focused on specific loan niches, like government-backed loans and lenders who specialize in first-time homebuyers, because we found a need for a resource that introduces who is the best at closing these loan types in local markets," said Simmons.

With access to information and lender searches, Ask a Lender helps people find, compare and connect with lenders without disclosing their contact information. "It is the best way to find the best Florida lender for you," said Simmons.

About Ask a Lender

Based in Bothell, Washington, Ask a Lender offers powerful lender-matching technology that helps borrowers search for loans, connect with lenders and get financial information, without disclosing their personal information. Learn more at www.askalender.com. View and browse the 2018 rankings at www.askalender.com/TheBest.

Contact:

Rania Efthemes, director of content strategy

1-425-984-6037

raniae@askalender.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ask-a-lender-ranks-mortgage-lenders-in-florida-cities-300659284.html

SOURCE Ask a Lender

Related Links

https://www.askalender.com/

