Ask a Lender Ranks Mortgage Lenders in Local Markets

"We focused on specific loan niches like government-backed loans because we found a need for a resource that introduces who is the best at closing these loan types in local markets," said Brian B. Simmons, CEO and founder of Ask a Lender.

"We also recognized the need of aspiring homebuyers who struggle with bad credit or cannot afford a large down payment," said Simmons. "That is why we produced the lists of top-performing loan officers who work with first-time homebuyers or buyers with bad credit, or who offer low down payment programs."

The rankings are based on the production of individual lenders in calendar-year 2017. Eligibility requirements for each list are different, but all are based on online submissions audited in collaboration with Scotsman Guide Media, the nation's leading resource for the mortgage industry.

At the core of Ask a Lender's rankings is the idea that mortgages are local — just like real estate. In addition, Ask a Lender promotes the concept of Borrow Wisely, which urges home-loan shoppers to compare various lenders and loan offers before committing to one.

With access to information and lender searches, Ask a Lender helps people find, compare and connect with lenders without disclosing their contact information. "It is the way to find the best lender for you," said Simmons.

About Ask a Lender

Based in Bothell, Washington, Ask a Lender offers powerful lender-matching technology that helps borrowers search for loans, connect with lenders and get financial information, without disclosing their personal information. Learn more at www.askalender.com. View and browse the 2018 rankings at www.askalender.com/TheBest.

