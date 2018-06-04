Ask a Lender Ranks Mortgage Lenders in Texas Cities

BOTHELL, Wash., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ask a Lender, a unique digital platform that connects people with lenders, recently released a suite of mortgage loan officer rankings by city and state. These new rankings are a great resource for online home-loan shoppers in Texas, whether they're buying in big cities like Dallas, Houston or San Antonio or smaller markets such as Waco, Odessa or Red Oak.
The full suite of Ask a Lender 2018 rankings, at www.askalender.com/TheBest, includes 10 lists of individual mortgage lenders that can be browsed by state and city. The Texas rankings can be found here:
- Best Mortgage Lenders in Texas
- Best Mortgage Refinance Lenders in Texas
- Best VA Mortgage Lenders in Texas
- Best FHA Mortgage Lenders in Texas
- Best USDA Home Loan Lenders in Texas
- Best Zero and Low Down Payment Mortgage Lenders in Texas
- Best Low-Credit Mortgage Lenders in Texas
- Best First-Time Homebuyer Lenders in Texas
- Best Home Equity Line of Credit Lenders in Texas
- Best Mortgage Brokers in Texas
At the core of Ask a Lender's rankings is the idea that mortgages are local — just like real estate. "We recognized the need of homebuyers to find high-quality lenders in their local areas," said Brian B. Simmons, CEO and founder of Ask a Lender. "Local lenders know the local market. If you're buying a home in Corpus Christi, you wouldn't look for a lender in Abilene — or Los Angeles or Boston. That is why we made these lists searchable by city and state.
"We also focused on specific loan niches, like government-backed loans and lenders who specialize in first-time homebuyers, because we found a need for a resource that introduces who is the best at closing these loan types in local markets," said Simmons.
With access to information and lender searches, Ask a Lender helps people find, compare and connect with lenders without disclosing their contact information. "It is the best way to find the best Texas lender for you," said Simmons.
About Ask a Lender
Based in Bothell, Washington, Ask a Lender offers powerful lender-matching technology that helps borrowers search for loans, connect with lenders and get financial information, without disclosing their personal information. Learn more at www.askalender.com. View and browse the 2018 rankings at www.askalender.com/TheBest.
