ASK LLP Files Lawsuit on Behalf of Former Patient at Crownsville State Hospital

CROWNSVILLE, Md., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASK LLP and Goldman & Van Beek have filed a lawsuit in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County on behalf of a former patient of Crownsville State Hospital alleging that she was repeatedly raped and sexually abused by an employee. The alleged horrific abuse occurred when the patient entered the facility in 2006 as a 16-year-old.

ASK LLP Partner Judie Saunders filed the lawsuit under Maryland's Child Victims Act along with Maryland attorney John P. Van Beek. The complaint seeks damages, including punitive damages for the egregious abuse and injuries suffered by the plaintiff. The complaint alleges that the state of Maryland failed to take reasonable measures to prevent the sexual abuse, molestation, and harassment of minor children, including the plaintiff.

"This case is important because of the far-reaching negative impact this institution had not only on our client, but countless African American men, women, and children who relied on the Hospital for treatment and care," said Saunders. "We are accusing the state of Maryland and Crownsville Hospital in engaging in callous segregation practices and for allowing Crownsville's patients to be experimented on, tortured, abused, and neglected."

According to the complaint, the Hospital employee's acts of sexual assault and abuse included conduct which constitutes criminal sexual contact under Criminal Law §3-307 of the Annotated Code of Maryland.

Saunders noted, "The pattern of sexual abuse at Crownsville was deeply entrenched. There is no better way to honor the lives, work, and healing of survivors of sexual violence than uncovering and addressing historical wrongs and holding those responsible accountable for their actions."

