ASK LLP Recognized by Chambers USA New York Spotlight Guide as a Leading Law Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASK LLP has been ranked in the Chambers USA New York Spotlight Guide 2026, recognized as a leading small to mid-sized law firm and a credible alternative to Big Law. The ranking follows an independent and comprehensive market analysis assessing the firm's experience, expertise, and depth of talent.

The 2026 Spotlight Guide highlights 262 firms across seven regions and 31 practice areas—an increase from the previous year that reflects New York's unmatched concentration of legal talent. With 67 ranking tables, the expanded edition showcases the broad spectrum of work handled by the state's top small and mid-sized firms, including commercial litigation, white-collar defense, securities disputes, complex corporate and commercial matters, real estate, and employment law. Many ranked firms, including ASK LLP, also maintain significant practices in funds, bankruptcy, and immigration, underscoring New York's position as a global center for high-impact legal work.

ASK LLP was recognized for outstanding performance in Bankruptcy & Mass Torts.

"We are honored to be recognized by Chambers and Partners in their Spotlight Ranking for New York," said Edward Neiger, Managing Partner. "This acknowledgment reflects our commitment to providing top-tier legal services tailored to the unique needs of our clients and the complex matters we help them navigate."

This recognition reinforces ASK LLP's role as a key player in New York's legal landscape, offering clients statewide sophisticated representation that blends big-firm capability with personalized, specialized support.

Firm Background

For more than four decades, ASK LLP has developed a national reputation for excellence in bankruptcy, creditors' rights, mass torts, and sexual abuse litigation. The firm is one of the few in the country that integrates these areas into a unified approach, enabling comprehensive strategies that protect client rights and elevate survivor and victim voices.

Recent Mass Tort & Major Litigation Highlights

PG&E Wildfire Bankruptcy – $12 Billion Settlement

ASK LLP, represented a key executive of the City of Paradise and served on the Official Torts Committee, playing a central role in negotiating nearly $12 billion for wildfire victims.

Purdue Pharma / Opioid Crisis

ASK represented the Ad Hoc Committee of Individual Victims—over 60,000 claimants—and helped negotiate a substantial settlement.

Boy Scouts of America Sexual Abuse Claims

ASK LLP, as a founding member of the Coalition for Abused Scouts for Justice, helped negotiate a multibillion-dollar settlement for survivors.

Maui Wildfires

Alongside Recovery Law Center, ASK LLP helped achieve a $4.037 billion global settlement and continues to pursue claims in Hawaii state court.

2025 Los Angeles Wildfires

ASK LLP partnered with Kibler Fowler & Cave LLP to represent individuals and businesses impacted by the fires.

Toxic/Environmental Litigation – AFFF & PFAS

The firm remains active in toxic tort matters involving PFAS/AFFF contamination affecting municipalities and water providers.

Defective Product & Recall Litigation

ASK LLP's portfolio includes CPAP/BiPAP ventilator recalls, Paragard IUD, NEC infant formula claims, Allergan Biocell breast implants, asbestosis, and other toxic exposure cases.

About Chambers and Partners

With more than 30 years of research, Chambers and Partners identifies leading small and mid-sized firms nationwide. The Spotlight Guide showcases firms offering high-level service and credible alternatives to Big Law.

