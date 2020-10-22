Ask The Experts - Transfer Switches - ASCO Power Technologies Experts to Host Transfer Switch Q & A

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., October 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its innovation webinar series, ASCO Power Technologies has announced its November 12 online panel discussion about the design and application of transfer switches in critical power systems. Sixty minutes in length, Ask The Experts – Transfer Switches is a live question-and-answer session that will be FREE to power industry professionals, engineers, facility managers, and technicians. Panelists from ASCO Power Technologies field service division will discuss key topics and lessons-learned about servicing and upgrading critical power equipment.

By participating in the event, attendees will:

Learn about the various automatic, non-automatic, and manual transfer switch designs





Explore how transfer switches provide power reliability solutions for mission-critical applications



Understand how transfer switches promote safety and regulatory compliance for healthcare facilities, data centers, telecommunication sites, commercial buildings, industrial plants, and more





Benefit from real-world insights from panelists with "boots-on-the-ground" industry experience

About the Panelists

Three ASCO Power Technologies panelists with more than 60 years of combined power industry experience will provide answers for common problems facing facilities that operate or need critical backup power systems, followed by a time to discuss questions about specific power reliability challenges. The ASCO Power Technologies panelists will include

Alejandro García Barajas – Product-Project Manager, Central and Latin America – More than 30 years of industry technical and management experience in critical power equipment installation, engineering, and service.

Andrew Carreno, P.E., Senior Field Sales Representative, Metro New York Area – More than 10 years of ASCO sales and application experience.

Jorge A. Parapar Castellanos – Regional Product Specialist, Latin America – More than 20 years of experience in technical, management, and sale roles in the telecommunications, secure power, and data center industries.

Kenia Choquette - Senior Manager, ATS Applications Engineering – More than seven years of increasing application engineering and sales management for ASCO Power Technologies. Today, Kenia leads ASCO's Application Engineering group, which provides key product and engineering support for the ASCO Sales Team and its customers.

Registration Information

The event will be held at 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time on November 12, 2020. All interested professionals are encouraged to register now for this free event by visiting https://www.ascopower.com/us/en/resources/asco-innovation-webinars/

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management systems. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO's premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email [email protected], or visit www.ascopower.com.

