Ask Us Beauty Builds an All-Star Celebrity Team

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ask Us Beauty Magazine recently announced their 2022 contributing team. The team is comprised of cosmetic doctors, a clinical psychologist, beauty authorities, aesthetic industry veterans, writers, and entertainment insiders, bringing a wealth of knowledge to help steer the Ask Us Beauty mission of redefining beauty. According to Managing Editor, Amy Breuer, "People want authenticity and are ready to move away from the mainstreams one narrative of beauty. We want people to define beauty on their own terms."

Ask Us Beauty Team New Beginnings Issue Cover Star Jenny McCarthy

Leading with purpose, several of the celebrity women featured inside Ask Us Beauty have jumped at the chance to support this mission. Well-known actors such as Ali Landry, Arianne Zucker and Josie Bissett, after being interviewed and featured, have all partnered up as a 2022 team contributor.

Beauty Director Kellie Galvin shares that each contributor brings their own level of expertise and has incredible reach across various platforms. "As we continue working with real influencers, and industry leaders at the highest caliber, we expect to accelerate and reach new heights."

In addition to industry insiders, Ask Us Beauty also highlights everyday consumers. Michelle Emmick, Editor-in-Chief says, "Everyone has a story, and everyone's definition of beauty should be included. It is like a business that only listens to boardroom executives. You must gain insight and include all people. That is true inclusivity. I am proud of what Ask Us Beauty has accomplished in such a brief period and excited for what the future holds. We bring a platform that is relatable and hopefully inspires people to live their best life."

Ask Us Beauty's New Beginnings Issue with cover star Jenny McCarthy is available for print subscription and free digital download. For up-to-date information and to read the latest issue visit https://www.askusbeautymagazine.com

ABOUT ASK US BEAUTY:

Highlighting industry experts, thought leaders, professionals and others who can help educate the consumer, Ask Us Beauty is a multi-platform portal that is redefining the industry. Ask Us Beauty challenges the mainstream, working to elevate and explore all your beauty and wellness options in a fun and empowering so that everyday consumers can choose for themselves what beauty means to them both inside and out.

