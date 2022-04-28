Ask Us Beauty Magazine Celebrates Their Moments That Matter Issue This Spring

TAMPA, Fla., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, the quarterly issue of Ask Us Beauty Magazine (AUB) celebrates their Moments That Matter issue with cover star Robin Roberts as she celebrates a 20-year career milestone at Good Morning America, her amazing team, and the release of her New York Times Best Seller, Brighter By The Day.

Ask Us Beauty Magazine is bringing stories from singer/songwriter Martina McBride, celebrity moms, business mogul Mark Cuban, rapper MC Lyte, retired gymnast Nia Dennis, and many more.

Robin Roberts

In this issue of Ask Us Beauty Magazine:

Cover Story: Robin Roberts

She's the anchor of Good Morning America, ABC's #1 morning show for nine years running. Every weekday for the last 20 years, Robin has come into our living rooms, kitchens, and bedrooms (wherever you can find media these days) and brings us sunshine, even during times that aren't always so sunny. In her new book, Brighter By The Day, Robin Roberts is bringing a recipe for how to live the good life. The book is broken up into three parts: "The Joy Mindset," "Positive on Purpose," and "Stronger Than You Know." All parts equal, all parts needed.

Small Town Big Heart

Celebrating the unique beauty that can only be found in a small town, we share more about the beauty located in Columbia, Tennessee. "Columbia has changed a lot in the past 20 years," shares Debbie Cooper, owner of Buckhead Coffeehouse and Buck and Board, "but one thing that has stayed the same is we root for each other; we want others to succeed."

Celebrity Moms Making a Difference

Recognizing May as Mental Health Awareness Month, we highlight YourMomCares, a kids' mental health nonprofit creating and funding the most groundbreaking and innovative solutions in kids' mental health and wellbeing. Founders Sharon Feldstein (Mom of Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein), Patsy Noah (Mom of Adam Levine), and Terria Joseph (Mom of Alicia Keys), plus a long list of moms involved, are changing the dialogue from mental illness to mental wellness, removing the stigma because mental health IS health.

Mark Cuban

We get up close and personal with billionaire entrepreneur and television personality Mark Cuban as he shares life lessons on being a dad.

Nia Dennis

Get to know champion athlete and retired gymnast Nia Dennis as she shares her personal story, and her message of self-care and kindness as the face of the Stella McCartney line for Adidas.

Martina McBride

14-time Grammy-nominated artist and singer/songwriter Martina McBride shares a few of her memorable life moments and the advice she gives to her three beautiful daughters.

NOT YOUR TYPICAL BEAUTY AND WELLNESS MAGAZINE, we challenge the mainstream and work to bring together people of all different backgrounds who can educate and empower others with their stories. We are committed to redefining beauty.

